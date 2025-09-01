Technopark’s software exports cross ₹14,575 Cr in FY 2024-25

- Advertisement -

Technopark, India’s first IT park, recorded software export revenues of ₹14,575 crore in FY 2024-25, marking a growth of 10 percent over the previous year. The figure stood at ₹13,255 crore in FY 2023-24.

Spread across 768.63 acres with 12.72 million sq. ft built-up space, Technopark today hosts around 500 IT/ITeS companies, providing 80,000 direct jobs and over two lakh indirect jobs, reaffirming its position as one of the premier IT hubs in the country.

Col. Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO, Technopark said, “The robust growth in software exports from Technopark stands as a testament to the strength of the dynamic IT ecosystem of Kerala, as well as the strategic vision and professionalism of the companies that call it home. Backed by world-class infrastructure and a highly skilled talent pool, Kerala continues to foster innovation and accelerate growth reinforcing its status as a leading IT destination in India.”

Kerala’s first IT corridor, which came up along the National Highway from Kazhakkoottam to Kovalam, has now transformed into a nucleus of high-tech activity with Technopark at its core. The ongoing developments at Phase III and Phase IV campuses will further consolidate its status as one of the country’s biggest IT hubs.

Many of Technopark’s companies also made a mark during the year, winning national and international accolades for business growth, innovation, and workplace excellence. The campus has also evolved into a nerve centre for one of India’s fastest-growing startup ecosystems.

