Technocrat Infotech Wins Prestigious WD Rising Star Award at WD Purple Partners’ Summit 2026

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Technocrat Infotech Pvt. Ltd. has been recognized with the prestigious Rising Star Award at the WD Purple Partners’ Summit 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and contribution to the surveillance and storage solutions industry.

The award acknowledges Technocrat Infotech’s outstanding performance, commitment to innovation, customer-centric approach, and consistent efforts in delivering advanced technology solutions. Receiving this recognition from WD reflects the company’s dedication to excellence and its growing presence in the market.

Mr. Asif Khan, Director, Technocrat Infotech Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Asif Khan, Director, Technocrat Infotech Pvt. Ltd. said, “Receiving the WD Rising Star Award is a proud milestone for Technocrat Infotech. This recognition reflects our team’s dedication, customer trust, and commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions. We thank WD for this honour and remain focused on achieving greater milestones ahead.”

Expressing gratitude on the achievement, the Technocrat team credited the success to the blessings of God, the trust of customers, strong partnerships, and the relentless efforts of its employees. The recognition serves as a motivation for the company to continue driving innovation and creating greater value for its partners and customers.

The WD Purple Partners’ Summit 2026 brought together leading industry players, channel partners, and technology experts, celebrating achievements and fostering collaboration within the ecosystem. The Rising Star Award further reinforces Technocrat Infotech’s position as an emerging force in the industry and highlights its promising future growth trajectory.

The company extended its heartfelt thanks to WD for the recognition and reaffirmed its commitment to reaching new milestones in the years ahead.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Technocrat

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