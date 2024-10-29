TechnoCLASS Revolutionizes Education with AI-Integrated Solutions and Advanced Interactive Learning Technologies

- Advertisement -

TechnoCLASS Edtech Private Limited, established in 2021, specializes in providing digital stands, interactive flat panels, touch screen kiosks, and interactive display panels as a service provider, supplier, and retailer.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Amit Singla, Founder & CEO, and Ms. Jasleen Kaur, Co-Founder & Director of TechnoCLASS Edtech Private Limited share their vision of transforming education with AI-integrated interactive panels and innovative technology solutions.

Could you introduce TechnoCLASS Edtech and the core of your mission?

TechnoCLASS Edtech Private Limited is an education technology company, and we specialize in manufacturing interactive flat panels and other allied products. We started 15 years ago in the education space, and in the past two years, we’ve seen phenomenal growth. Our goal is to make teaching and learning more accessible, intuitive, and effective through cutting-edge technology.

Our products focus on integrating AI to assist both teachers and students. We believe that to truly understand artificial intelligence, we must start teaching it at the school level. That’s why we’ve incorporated AI features into our interactive panels, allowing users to engage with the product through voice commands. It’s highly user-friendly, and we ensure that our products stay updated with the latest advancements.

How has the evolution of educational tools changed the way students learn and teachers teach?

Over the years, we’ve seen a transition from blackboards and whiteboards to interactive solutions. Initially, teachers used projectors and interactive whiteboards, but now we’ve moved to large-sized interactive panels. This shift has made teaching more efficient, and learning more engaging and interactive. The ease of use for teachers and the ability for students to grasp concepts faster are key benefits.

You mentioned that TechnoCLASS incorporates AI into its products. How does this impact the overall teaching and learning process?

Our panels are designed to incorporate AI, which helps automate tasks and make the teaching process more seamless. For example, teachers can use voice commands to operate the panels, simplifying their workflow. Students, in turn, benefit from a more interactive learning environment, where AI can enhance lessons with adaptive content. Additionally, our AI technology allows for continuous updates, ensuring that we always stay ahead of educational needs.

Can you tell us about the EDLA launch and its significance?

EDLA, which stands for Enterprise Device License Agreement, is a major milestone for us. With this product, we’ve partnered with Google to offer certified panels with five years of warranty. What makes this launch unique is that the panels come with pre-installed content, catering to students from KG to class 12. Unlike traditional systems where hardware and software are separate, our panels offer an integrated solution with offline capabilities, requiring no extra storage or external PC.

You’ve reached over 2,000 schools in just two years. What has contributed to such rapid growth?

I believe our focus on customer needs and the trust our distributors, dealers, and clients have placed in us have been crucial. We started small, but with consistent innovation and feedback from schools, we’ve been able to grow quickly. We continuously participate in global exhibitions—Dubai, Barcelona, and the USA—to stay updated on the latest technologies. We then customize these international innovations to suit local needs.

Our growth can also be attributed to our focus on training. We invest in training programs for our partners and clients, ensuring that they understand the technology and how to use it effectively. We see this as a key differentiator in the market.

TechnoCLASS is part of the Make in India initiative. How has this influenced your product development?

We are proud to say that our products are BIS-certified and fully aligned with the Make in India initiative. Earlier, we relied on imports, but now we design and manufacture our products locally, catering to the specific demands of Indian schools. This initiative has allowed us to create products that are tailored to local educational needs, while still maintaining international standards.

What would you like to say to educators and schools when choosing educational technology products?

It’s important not to choose a product based solely on price. Schools should look at the features, technology, and content provided. We ensure that our panels come with high-quality chipsets, extensive content, and excellent service, which ultimately results in a better teaching and learning experience.

I would like to thank all our partners, distributors, dealers, and customers, especially school principals and teachers, who have supported us. Their trust has helped us grow over the past two years. From our side, we are committed to continuously bringing the latest products and innovations to the market. As a gesture of gratitude, we’re offering a five-year warranty on panels purchased after September 1st, 2024—three years onsite and two years offsite.

What can we expect next from TechnoCLASS? Innovation is at the core of what we do. We’ve already introduced panels with features like 5G and solar integration. Moving forward, we’re committed to launching even more advanced products, always ensuring that our customers get the best technology first.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TechnoCLASS

