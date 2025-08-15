Technocity Masterplan – Technopark Phase IV to be Kerala capital’s next IT destination

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Technopark, India’s first IT Park, has unveiled a comprehensive master plan for its Phase IV expansion, an ambitious project poised to transform Kerala’s technology ecosystem, while reaffirming Kerala capital’s standing as a top-notch global hub of IT and innovation.

Spanning 389 acres, Phase IV is envisioned as a ‘City Within the City, to attract global enterprises, top-tier talent, and high-value investments, by seamlessly integrating world-class IT infrastructure, research centers, academic institutions, social amenities, and sustainable living spaces.

“Phase IV is the next landmark destination in Thiruvananthapuram. This masterplan integrates economic opportunity, sustainable urban design, and exceptional quality of life to create a robust digital ecosystem marking a significant step forward in our state’s journey toward becoming a global technology powerhouse,” said Mr. Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO of Technopark.

The master plan for Technocity Phase IV, conceived by Delhi-based CP Kukreja Architects, brings to life the modern “walk-to-work” concept, establishing a vibrant and self-contained urban ecosystem.

Originally envisioned under the tagline “Future Lives Here,” Technocity continues to embody this vision through its latest development phase. The zoning plan encompasses a diverse array of projects and strategic initiatives, including the existing Digital University of Kerala, SunTec Building, Kabani IT Building, and the TCS IT/ITeS Hub currently under development.

Newer projects such as QUAD (a mini-township featuring two IT towers, a commercial complex, and a residential complex). Dedicated zones have been planned for IT, ITeS, electronics, and emerging technology sectors, alongside Research and Innovation Hubs for R&D centers. Additional components include an Education and Skill Development Zone, the Kerala Space Park to support space and satellite innovation, an MSME Technology Centre to foster small and medium enterprises, Emerging Technology Hub under KSUM, the proposed Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Unity Mall, and more.

Complementing the economic and innovation zones, the plan integrates commercial and social infrastructure for retail, entertainment, healthcare, and cultural engagement. Green spaces, climate-resilient landscaping, and sustainable mobility corridors contribute to a balanced, liveable environment. Technocity as a sub-city is already anchored by critical infrastructure including a fully digital 110 kV electrical substation and a robust water distribution system.

As the master plan unfolds over time, the development is expected to serve as a magnet for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), high-tech manufacturing, and knowledge-driven industries and will generate immense employability.

Designed in alignment with global ESG benchmarks, the project emphasizes energy efficiency, sustainable architecture, and a harmonious blend of work, life, and nature positioning Technocity Phase IV as a smart, inclusive, and future-ready IT city.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Technopark

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 73