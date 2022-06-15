TechnoBind predicts great scope in data management, aims to build a service for partners to trigger growth

- Advertisement -

TechnoBind is the first Specialist Distributor in the Indian IT channel space, offering a hybrid distribution model placed synergistically between broad-based and niche distribution, to deliver high business value for its reseller partners. TechnoBind helps partners to implement solutions, which solve specific business pain points arising out of the rapidly changing facets of technology for businesses. They are now rapidly expanding into the IIoT sector.

Mr. Prashanth G J, CEO, TechnoBind InfoSolutions

During an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Prashanth G J, CEO, TechnoBind InfoSolutions discusses how the brand stands out from others, the opportunities and the road ahead.

TechnoBind is focused on technologies that are next-gen, and disruptive. We have classified our services into data dimension, data management and data storage. The challenges for customers are becoming more complex for sellers like us and our partners.

What is your USP?

We believe that data is the one inclusion, which means that the challenges for customers are bigger and more complex for us and our partners

These challenges are shown as opportunities for them to grow. That’s where we see all the action and the market. Headquartered in Bangalore and we have offices all across the regions of India.

We have a large technical strength and we have a large team of presales.

The mission of the company is to build long term relationships with our clients and provide exceptional customer services by pursuing business through innovation and advanced technology.

Now monetization of data is too much heard of. With data exploding the way it is, the challenges of managing and handling it are very difficult. That is where our future lies. It is cost-effective to store data, whether they want to secure data and protect it as well. Providing data when we need is something that we focus on i.e., what we believe is the market opportunity and we see ourselves as big growth coming for us.

How do you see the opportunity in the enterprise business?

Data is relevant for every customer be it enterprise or any sector. Foreign enterprise data is there. All enterprises are looking at technical data and security data. with us innovate next-gen solutions, accessing the data in terms of making data available at all times, even encrypting the data whether it is on-premise or cloud. That is where we all are focusing on and how we partner with our partners and to go and service with the solutions.

There are two segments one is cloud and the other is private data solution, how do you see both?

Cloud is here to stay regardless of what every customer needs to enter into the cloud. There are different stages of the life cycle. On-premise solutions continue to grow but the proportion of these solutions is supposed to be dropping. The biggest challenge for the customer is to ensure that it has a seamless approach to managing this on-premise as well as in the cloud.

When data is moving, users, employees, customers. The challenge for the organization to be a seamless approach to management is not in the cloud but also in a multi-cloud environment.

How TechnoBind specializes in customized business?

All our solutions are enterprise solutions that are customized. That is where the BCL scheme comes into the picture and helps the customer understand what are the challenges that the customer has in the business and build a specific solution for that specific problem.

Virtually every technology we sell is customized.

How do you position your company in the next 2 years?

We are a growing company and its data has led to exponential growth. In the next few years, be it the market or the emerging cloud, like IoT will make it bigger. We are building a special level of services with our partners and that belief will also trigger the growth in the next.

What kind of message do you want to give to your partners?

Things are changing. All of us need to reinvent ourselves. Market and customers have changed and routine service will not help us reach our goals. Our Vision is to help organizations in successful and quality representation of their businesses in the web industry by truly understanding the client’s requirements. Our main aim is to deliver high-quality products and maintain a long-lasting relationship with our clients.

