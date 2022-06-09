TechnoBind Becomes the Part of Vertiv’s “Xpress Drive ‘22”

- Advertisement -

TechnoBind, India’s leading cloud consultant and specialist distributor for data and associated domains, participated in the recent Vertiv India’s “Xpress Drive ’22 roadshow. Hosted in several cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, the event has received a massive reaction from the TechnoBind partners’ community, with over 120 unique partners attending the road show.

The eclectic event was flagged off from New Delhi, at Umrao hotel, which saw the footfall of all major partners, end customers, and resellers from TechnoBind and Vertiv. The greatest attraction of the road show was a 45 feet mammoth-sized truck, christened as the VertivXpress, housing the latest Vertiv Solutions, designed to leave the visitors enthralled with its sheer magnitude together with the live demonstrations of the latest Vertiv solutions. The event was preceded by the official launch of Liebert EXM2 and Liebert ITA2 30kVA UPS.

The show took off to Mumbai, where the delighted attendees were addressed by the representatives of TechnoBind and Vertiv. The show made its next stop in Pune, before it left for the southern cities followed by their final stop in Kolkata.

Amidst its stop in Pune, the event was the launching ground to the latest Liebert itON 1000VA LB and Liebert GXT MT+ CX4 UPS, which will help address the growing need for data. A one-on-one interactive session for all partners was held to address product and customer support queries. Partners were updated on the current technologies by TechnoBind, to help them strategies a cutting-edge digital roadmap.

“Despite the current volatile market environment, dynamic events such as “Xpress Drive ’22” will empower partners to develop an appropriate roadmap for their future businesses. New products and technologies bring in new enthusiasm amongst partners as it expands their offering verticals. The event’s knowledge-sharing platform will encourage channel partners to build competitive market potentials,” said Madhusudan Rao B, General Manager, Sales – Infrastructure Business Unit, TechnoBind.

TechnoBind is the national Value-Added Distributor for Vertiv in India. The motive behind the partnership was to assist Vertiv in expanding its network of channel partners and strengthening its position in the Indian market. TechnoBind with its deeper and broader presence in the security and data protection market, and strong expertise in providing niche storage technologies, network monitoring software, and hardware encryption devices along with the strong pre-sales capabilities will help Vertiv to get closer to the IT partners.

“The alliance with TechnoBind was formed to assist Vertiv in expanding its channel partner network and gaining a better footing in the Indian market. The partnership with TechnoBind allows Vertiv to get even closer to its channel, partners, and customers, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to assisting them with its comprehensive IT infrastructure portfolio.” said Rakesh Kumar, National Manager – channel alliance – ITSI, Vertiv.

