Technicolor and Dell Technologies continue to invent the next paradigms in the creative technology world

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies announced that Technicolor Creative Studios, has integrated Dell infrastructure solutions for their IT transformation in India. This will help Technicolor Creative Studios explore new opportunities and expand their scope of creative projects in the country.

With a rise in the need for VFX services across the movie, advertising and gaming industries, Technicolor Creative Studios was faced with the challenge of taking on newer projects due to lack in IT expertise. With Dell PowerScale, Dell’s scale-out file storage system, Technicolor Creative Studios is now better prepared to achieve their future goals. Dell Technologies will also deploy Dell Migration and Implementation Services, Deployment and Configuration Services to help Technicolor with streamlined data management.

Business impact at a glance

110% increase in throughput makes petabyte-scale data artistry possible.

89% faster rendering ensures smooth, lifelike visual effects.

43% less rack space needed for storage cuts carbon emissions and costs.

Simple IT management with modern scale-out file storage to support AI workloads.

Reduced risk with built-in cyber-security and disaster recovery capabilities.

Improved sustainability by reducing IT power and cooling and increasing CGI-use to meet some requirements.

Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Highlighting Dell Technologies’ goal to provide unwavering support to businesses in their digital transformation journey, Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India said, “Dell’s infrastructure solutions integrated with cybersecurity offerings have helped Technicolor Creative Studios position themselves better to meet the growing demand for their services and seize new projects in India. With a mindset that proactively ensures data needs are taken care of, Technicolor Creative Studios will now be able to grow their business and build on more opportunities.”

Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India said, “As technology becomes more and more important, having the right computer solution is essential, especially in the VFX industry. Our collaboration with Technicolor Creative Studios highlights how well Dell’s Latitude and P-Series devices work, as they have been instrumental in reestablishing Technicolor Creative Studios as a top provider of visual effects. Through this partnership, Dell is supporting Technicolor Creative Solutions’ digital transformation journey while also improving the production of fantastical visual experiences.”

Mr. Biren Ghose, Country Head (India), Technicolor Creative Studios

Mr. Biren Ghose, Country Head (India), Technicolor Creative Studios said, “Dell Technologies supports our goal to be creative leaders leveraging technology. With innovative solutions like Dell PowerScale, we can tell stories of tomorrow with greater efficiency. Dell Technologies is helping us advance CGI, AI, and create new immersive content in an emerging experience economy, and sustainable experiences. With their cyber-resiliency solutions our intellectual property is better protected than ever.”

Dell PowerScale has enabled the teams at Technicolor Creative Studios to render VFX animations faster while expanding the company’s storage capacity and disaster recovery (DR) efforts. Dell Technologies also provides integrated cyber resiliency to ensure a complete threat detection and response system.

Technicolor Creative Studios has been able to increase VFX production efficiency, while keeping data highly protected with Dell PowerScale cyber resiliency and DR automation capabilities. The company also expanded their storage capabilities to boost productivity, delivering 110% higher output and 89% better rendering efficiency.

To further allow Technicolor Creative Studios prepare for future workloads, Dell Technologies is building capabilities to provide scalable all-flash storage solutions alongside Dell PowerEdge servers to meet the company’s HPC needs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.