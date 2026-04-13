Techie Accelerates Growth with Innovative Laptop Accessories, Made-in-India Excellence, and Expanding Market Reach

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Techie, founded in 2015 by SRV Global, delivers high-quality laptop accessories and smart solutions with innovation, durability, and modern design for everyday convenience. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vadic Khandelwal, Business Development & Product Strategy, Techie, shares insights on product innovation, market expansion, and growth strategy.

Can you tell us about Techie’s core business and product portfolio?

At Techie, our core focus is on delivering a wide range of laptop parts and accessories designed to meet everyday user needs. In laptop components, we offer internal batteries, hinges, keyboards, and other essential parts. On the accessories side, our portfolio includes cooling pads, hubs, cables, converters, and more. We aim to provide reliable, high-quality solutions that enhance device performance and user convenience.

What are some of your key product categories?

Our product range is quite extensive. We offer cooling fans, power adapters, polymer batteries, and advanced cooling solutions for laptops. In connectivity, we provide HDMI cables in various sizes, Type-C to VGA converters, and networking products. We also have a diverse range of computer mice and cleaning kits. Notably, many of our products are 100% Made in India, reflecting our commitment to local manufacturing and quality.

How has your recent market engagement contributed to growth?

Our recent interactions have been highly encouraging. We have connected with numerous distributors and retailers, which has significantly expanded our network. More importantly, we’ve onboarded quality clients who align with our vision, helping us strengthen our market presence and accelerate growth.

What makes your products stand out, especially for younger consumers?

We are continuously innovating to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Our cooling pads, for instance, are designed with a modern appeal, making them highly suitable for Gen Z and new-age users who value both performance and aesthetics.

How would you describe your overall experience and future outlook?

The response we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive, with strong engagement and promising opportunities. We are excited about the momentum and plan to continue expanding our reach, building stronger partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions in the coming years.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Techie

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