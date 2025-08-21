Tech Ninja Driving IT Infrastructure Growth with Managed Services, BFSI and Hospitality Solutions, and Future-Ready Digital Transformation Across India

- Advertisement -

Tech Ninja, with a strong legacy in IT solutions and a forward-looking approach, has emerged as a trusted name in delivering end-to-end IT infrastructure and managed services across India. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sagar Shah of Tech Ninja, shares insights into his entrepreneurial journey, the company’s service offerings, and the road ahead.

Can you briefly introduce Tech Ninja and its core business focus?

At Tech Ninja, we are primarily into providing IT infrastructure and management services to large enterprises and corporates. Our main vertical is managed print and computing services, where we offer printers and laptops on a rental basis across India. Over the last eight years, we have also expanded into the hospitality sector, where we provide digital displays and technology solutions for hotels and QSR chains pan-India.

Our mission is to act as a bridge between OEMs, partners, and clientele—understanding customer requirements and filling critical gaps with reliable, scalable solutions.

Could you tell us about your family’s business legacy and how it shaped Tech Ninja?

My family has been in the business of manufacturing and importing printer cartridges for the past 34 years. Growing up, I was deeply involved in this industry, but I also realized that times were changing. Corporates no longer wanted just hardware—they wanted end-to-end solutions, managed services, and reliable partners. That insight led me, eight years ago, to build a vertical focused on IT infrastructure, computing, networking, and managed print services.

Today, Tech Ninja stands as a testimony to that decision, as we continue to serve BFSI and hospitality as our two strongest sectors.

What are the major products and services you currently offer?

In the computing domain, we focus on ASUS commercial solutions, while for displays, our key partner is Panasonic. On the printing side, we collaborate with global leaders like HP and Canon.

Beyond products, our real strength lies in services—be it printer rentals, laptop rentals, or digital display solutions. We not only provide the hardware but also ensure proper integration, management, and end-to-end support, which makes life easier for enterprises and hospitality businesses.

How strong is your presence in India?

We have direct operations in eight major metro cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Surat. In addition, we work with a network of over 250 channel partners across the country. This mix of direct presence and a strong partner ecosystem gives us the scale and reach to serve large enterprises effectively while maintaining personalized support.

What sets Tech Ninja apart in the competitive IT infrastructure market?

I believe it’s our approach. We don’t just sell or rent hardware—we focus on solving real business problems. For example, in BFSI, efficiency and uptime are crucial, while in hospitality, customer experience is everything. We tailor our IT solutions to address these sector-specific needs.

We also see ourselves as enablers between OEMs, partners, and clients. Many times, there’s a gap between what OEMs offer and what clients actually need. That’s where we step in—understanding the pain points and delivering customized solutions that work.

The technology industry is evolving rapidly. How do you view this transformation?

Technology is no longer optional—it’s at the heart of every business, whether IT-driven or not. India is also attracting significant foreign investments, which is a clear signal of the growth potential here.

At Tech Ninja, we see AI, cloud, and digital transformation as opportunities. I believe young entrepreneurs especially must view AI not as a competitor but as a friend—a tool that can enhance their business and decision-making. Staying updated with technology trends is no longer a choice, it’s a necessity.

What is your vision for Tech Ninja in the coming years?

We want to be recognized as a trusted, sector-specific solution provider—not just another large SI. Our focus will remain strong on BFSI and hospitality, and we aim to be a reckoning name in these domains. With eight successful years behind us, we look forward to scaling further, adding more value for our clients, and expanding our partner ecosystem.

What message would you like to share with aspiring entrepreneurs?

My message is simple—know your core competency and build on it, but at the same time, always be aware of the world around you. The basics of AI, networking, and digital transformation are something every entrepreneur should learn. Don’t fear technology—use it to your advantage. Success comes when you blend knowledge, adaptability, and vision.

