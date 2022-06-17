Tech major Atlassian is one of ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ for 2nd consecutive year in 2022

- Advertisement -

Atlassian Corporation Plc, a provider of team collaboration and productivity software and the maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello, announced that it has been recognised as one of India’s Best Companies to Work For by the Great Place to Work Institute, ranking in the top 25 companies.

The ranking is based on the results of the Great Place to Work’s Trust Index survey, where Atlassian was assessed for its values-driven culture, employee benefits and authentic leadership. The twenty-year-old company, which established its local presence in India in 2018, employs more than 1,000 Atlassians at its world-class R&D centre in India. Atlassian employs some of the brightest and most talented people from across India, providing them with various opportunities to grow. Employees work on some of the company’s most innovative and cutting-edge technology in an environment that fosters an open work culture and favours learning and development.

With the emergence of remote and hybrid work models, Atlassian introduced TEAM Anywhere – a flexible work policy. This means that employees can choose to work from home, the office or a combination of both – they get to choose what works best for them based on their work and lifestyle. The policy has had a positive impact on hiring and attracting diverse tech talent, and since February 2021, 47 per cent of Atlassians global new hires have been remote (defined as living two or more hours away from an Atlassian office). This has been a game-changer for many with some moving closer to home while others set off to follow their passions or explore new places. Atlassian also boasts a 90-Day Rule where employees can stay and work outside their designated ‘work location’, including in locations outside the company footprint, for up to 90 cumulative days in a rolling 365-day period.

Atlassian offers a variety of perks and benefits to support its employees and their families in India, including initiatives aimed at work-life balance and employee wellbeing. Some of them include childcare support through the KLAY Schools and ‘Circle In’ which is a dedicated parent and caregiver portal, and access to Modern Health to promote mental wellbeing. Atlassian also provides 26 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents and 20 weeks of paid parental leave for non-birthing parents. The company provides employees with an annual stipend for fitness and wellness reimbursements to encourage an active lifestyle.

Mr. Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead and Head of Engineering, India, Atlassian said, “We are delighted to have received the Great Place to Work Institute recognition in India for the second year running. At Atlassian, our company mission is to unleash the potential of every team, but this can only happen if we empower our teams and employees to unleash their own potential and this award is a humbling testament to this. This recognition is a tribute to all our incredible team members and their commitment to building a great company. As we rapidly grow in India, we want to hire bright and talented individuals and provide them with an opportunity to join a diverse team connected by our values, to do the best work of their lives.” In 2021, Atlassian was ranked in the top 25 World’s Best Workplaces and was also recognised as India’s Best Workplaces for Women by the Great Place to Work Institute.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429