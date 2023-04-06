Tech Mahindra Unveils Generative AI Studio to Help Enterprises Bootstrap Generative AI

- Advertisement - -

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced the launch of its new Generative AI Studio under its amplifAI suite of AI offerings and solutions. The studio will enable enterprises to produce high-quality content outputs faster than ever before by providing them with the structured and customized aspects of Generative AI. It will act as a one-stop central which provides a comprehensive view to generate, enhance, and complete various forms of digital content.

The studio will enable enterprises to see and explore the world of Generative AI possibilities by bringing six aspects of content generation under one umbrella which include – Code, Document/Text, Image, Video, Audio and Data. The Generative AI Studio provides enterprises with a user-friendly interface and a range of features to customize their content. Users can select their preferred content type, customize their options, and then let the studio handle the rest of the process. The studio is also scalable, making it ideal for businesses of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises.

Hasit Trivedi, CTO – Digital Technologies and Global Head-AI, Tech Mahindra

Hasit Trivedi, CTO – Digital Technologies and Global Head-AI, Tech Mahindra, said,”Until now, AI has demonstrated its capabilities in predicting, detecting, recommending, and observing. With Generative AI, now it can create as well, thus making AI further disruptive. Such an unprecedented power in technology comes with a huge amount of responsibility for its usage. We are constantly expanding our range of solutions and offerings within the amplifAI0->∞ suite to facilitate our customers’ adoption of AI in a responsible and expedient manner. The addition of the Generative AI Studio bolsters our progression with amplifAI0->∞ and we intend to continue on this journey.”

With its Generative AI studio and Tech Mahindra XaaS (Xperiment as a service), Tech Mahindra will help enterprises to adapt Generative AI in mainstream AI projects faster. Responsible AI framework of Tech Mahindra will ensure this disruptive technology is carefully adopted within enterprises in controlled manner with “Human in loop” philosophy. Enterprises across industries can leverage Tech Mahindra’s on-premises and cloud-based, one-stop solution to bootstrap their Generative AI journey.

