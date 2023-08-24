Tech Mahindra Partners with IFS to Foster Operational Excellence and Workforce Productivity of Enterprises

- Advertisement - -

Tech Mahindra announced that it has partnered with IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, to foster operational excellence and workforce productivity of enterprises. As part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra will be the exclusive distributor of IFS technology in India, including the IFS Cloud platform which delivers intelligence and automation across Field Service Management, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM).

The partnership will enable Tech Mahindra to provide industry-specific enterprise cloud software applications that will effectively manage customers, people, and assets. This will result in reduced complexity, better cost and risk management, and optimized asset availability, which will lead to improved operational excellence and workforce productivity. As a lead partner, Tech Mahindra will leverage its extensive expertise and market presence to introduce and distribute IFS’s cloud solutions across industries. IFS’s customers and partner ecosystem seeking reliable and efficient cloud solutions will benefit from Tech Mahindra’s deep understanding of the market dynamics and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

Jinender Jain, Head of Sales, UK&I, Tech Mahindra said, “The Tech Mahindra and IFS partnership has had a significant transformation over the past 17 years. From being a services partner initially to co-creation of IP, R&D, and Global Support Services for industry-specific solutions for our mutual clientele across UK, Sweden, and now in India. This strategic alliance underscores our dedication to addressing the growing market demand for IFS solutions, while delivering faster return on investment (ROI) with Tech Mahindra’s digital transformation experience. Tech Mahindra’s expertise and the proven excellence of IFS’s cloud solutions will start a new era of growth and success for businesses in India and globally.”

IFS Cloud delivers a broad set of ERP, Service Management, and EAM capabilities. Organizations can choose the functionality they need from across the solution areas. Built on a powerful, flexible common platform, IFS Cloud combines deep industry and functional strength with intelligent autonomous capabilities, including AI and IoT technology embedded natively.

Vincent Carvalho, Regional President, APJ, ME&A, IFS said, “We are delighted to have our existing Global Platinum Partner, Tech Mahindra as the exclusive distributor for IFS in India. With strong delivery capacity in IFS’s key industries as well as being a leading Global Systems Integrator, we are confident that Tech Mahindra will continue to deliver IFS innovative solutions to our clients and support their growth aspirations.”

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive business transformation. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of its customers.

