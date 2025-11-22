Tech Mahindra Launches i.GreenFinance, an AI-driven Sustainable Lending Platform Built on AWS for Financial Institutions Globally

- Advertisement -

Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the launch of i.GreenFinance, an advanced sustainable lending platform designed to transform the origination, evaluation and management of green and sustainability-linked loans for financial institutions worldwide. Built on AWS’s secure, scalable, and Gen AI–powered cloud infrastructure, i.GreenFinance enables banks, investors, and global BFSI enterprises to deliver compliant, transparent, and data-driven green lending at scale.

Developed in collaboration with AWS, i.GreenFinance leverages AWS’s advanced cloud capabilities, high-availability architecture, and support from the AWS Gen AI Innovation Center. The collaboration strengthens Tech Mahindra’s leadership in climate technology and sustainable finance solutions by enabling faster innovation, reduced time-to-market, and enterprise-grade resilience. With this, customers and partners will gain access to a robust, AI-powered sustainability platform that can handle diverse regulatory environments, scalable ESG data management, and secure, production-grade deployment aligned with global governance standards.

Mr. Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra said, “The growth of green and sustainability-linked loans remains constrained by inconsistent ESG data, differing regulatory frameworks, and a lack of standardized evaluation models across global markets. Built on AWS’s strengths and capabilities, i.GreenFinance will address these challenges through a unified, transparent, and intelligent platform that automates complex assessments, streamlines data aggregation, and delivers verifiable sustainability reporting. This will thereby empower institutions to confidently scale their green lending portfolios while meeting evolving climate regulations.”

i.GreenFinance streamlines the entire lending lifecycle, from feasibility assessment and ESG scoring to disbursement validation and audit-ready reporting. The platform automates sustainability evaluations, generates accurate AI-driven sustainability reports, and delivers audit-ready sustainability reporting. Each fund disbursement is seamlessly tied to verified milestones, document-backed proof, and real-time monitoring, aimed to provide unmatched transparency and traceability. With an agile, configurable framework, lenders can effortlessly tailor sector-specific business rules across 15+ industries, minimizing operational overhead and accelerating decision-making.

Mr. Satinder Pal Singh, Director, Solution Architecture, AWS India and South Asia said,”We have collaborated with Tech Mahindra through our Generative AI Innovation Center to build i.GreenFinance. By leveraging AWS’s Generative AI capabilities, along with AWS’s advanced analytics solutions, i.GreenFinance empowers financial institutions to make data-driven lending decisions aligned with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra demonstrates how cloud technology can drive meaningful innovation in the financial sector, enabling institutions to meet their sustainability goals while delivering enhanced value to their customers.”

With the launch of i.GreenFinance, Tech Mahindra reinforces its commitment to sustainable innovation for the global BFSI landscape. By uniting advanced AI, secure cloud capabilities, and deep ESG intelligence, the platform empowers institutions to scale green lending with transparency, compliance and measurable impact as climate-focused regulations advance globally.

