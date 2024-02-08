Tech Mahindra Implements Next-Gen Digital Platform for Swiss Telecom Operator, Sunrise

- Advertisement - -

Tech Mahindra announced the successful implementation of the greenfield digital MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler) platform for Sunrise. Headquartered in Zurich, Sunrise is the largest private (not state-owned) telecom operator in Switzerland that offers industry-leading mobile, internet, TV, and fixed network services to private and business customers.

The cloud-native MVNE platform will enable Sunrise to drive digital-first and simplified customer journeys for MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators). The implementation will assist MVNOs in accelerating market time, optimizing technology architecture, and reducing costs. It will empower Sunrise to achieve Zero-Touch and Zero-Trouble MVNE operations. Additionally, it provides robust data protection measures, ensuring data security and integrity, aligning with the requirements of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Mr. Vikram Nair, President, EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra said,“The seamless onboarding and integration of MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) on their network is a challenge for Telcos as it is complex, tedious, and expensive to manage in the long run. The need of the hour is to leverage a truly digital, comprehensive Business Support Systems (BSS) platform using Microservices and Open API (Application Programming Interface) standards for agility, flexibility, and scalability. Our implementation of the BSS platform has supported Sunrise to reduce their onboarding time of MVNO significantly. This accomplishment further strengthens our long-standing partnership with them.”

Tech Mahindra delivered the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) for this platform within a timeline of less than nine months. The platform was then commercially rolled out by Sunrise, subsequent to which they onboarded their first MVNO on this platform, a post-paid reseller.

Mr. Robert Redeleanu, Chief Business Officer at Sunrise said, “Tech Mahindra has fully fulfilled our expectations in delivering a robust and best-fit MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler) solution to kick start a new digital era for our MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) partners. The state-of-the-art solution has supported us to deliver fully digitalized customer experiences. We are looking forward to leveraging this platform within our wholesale and B2B (Business-to-business) sector to offer new products and solutions.”

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Customer Centric Experiences’ and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that accelerate digital transformation and help us to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

