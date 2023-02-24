Tech Mahindra Implements Intelligent Network Automation for Telefónica Germany

- Advertisement - -

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of services and solutions for digital transformation, IT, networks, consulting & engineering services,helps Telefónica Germany to bring higher level of efficiencies in network operations by implementing netOps.ai, the next-gen network automation platform. Additionally, Tech Mahindra is helping Telefonica accelerate its journey to Autonomous Networks by modernizing its Operations Support Systems (OSS) stack.

As a first step towards achieving this vision, Telefónica Germany and Tech Mahindra have implemented netOps.ai platform, which automates e2e Network Lifecycle. The “Continuous Insights & Intelligence (CI2F)” model of netOps.ai has helped automate NOC Operations thereby ensuring significant improvement in operational KPIs such as T2D (Time to Dispatch), MTTR (Mean Time to Repair) and Network Availability

Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer of Telefónica Germany, said, “Together with Tech Mahindra, our desired goal is to deliver outstanding, consistent customer experience, cost-effectively. A fully automated network operations, powered by hyper automation platform that enables zero-touch and closed-loop processes, requiring minimal human intervention, with state-of-the-art technologies, is a key step towards achieving this”.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “To achieve the vision of the networks of the future, the Communication Service Providers need to simplify operations and modernize the OSS stack. By bringing the power of netOps.ai platform and Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in leading transformation initiatives to modernize OSS stack, we are improving network uptime and performance, accelerating incident response, and preventing outages. Automation will help improve uptime and performance, accelerate incident response, and preventing outages and simplifying the NOC operation itself. As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are strongly committed to 5G, and has invested in developing netOps.ai platform, focusing on network lifecyle automation. We look forward to working together with Telefónica Germany to drive innovation and deliver real value and quality to our customers.”Telefónica Germany has embarked on a transformative journey towards autonomous networks that helps achieve Zero-Touch, Zero-Wait, and Zero-Trouble Operations and Management. Tech Mahindra is committed to deliver this vision by bringing in cutting-edge automation technologies and platforms.

