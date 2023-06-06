Tech Mahindra Evangelizes Pair Programming to Enable Enterprises Build New Age Developer Ecosystem

- Advertisement - -

TechMahindra announced evangelization of Pair Programming under TechM amplifAI0->∞ suite of AI offerings and solutions, which will help enterprises increase efficiency and productivity in coding, re-engineering, migration, and troubleshooting.

Tech Mahindra will help enterprises understand nuances of pair programming technology options, its benefits and way to bring change management within organization. It will help enterprises to create a structured approach to scale pair programming evolution. Adoption of pair programming will help enterprises achieve improved developer productivity. Tech Mahindra’s know-how of customer context and in-depth expertise in generative AI technology will help enterprises fully leverage the power of AI in their context.

Hasit Trivedi, Global Head – AI, Tech Mahindra

Hasit Trivedi, Global Head – AI, Tech Mahindra said, “AI is already acting as a partner in our daily lives. Now, with the power of generative AI, it is all set to enter the world of developer ecosystem. We believe AI-assisted coding will fundamentally change the nature of software development, giving developers a new tool to write code easier and faster. Enterprises need to learn, adopt, and experiment with Generative AI to maximize its potential and become more efficient. Additionally, we will help educate enterprises about various aspects like cybersecurity, data protection, and make sure that the journey of adoption continues in a calibrated manner. The launch of Evangelize Pair Programming is in line with our continuous quest to transform enterprises with cutting-edge AI-led offerings and solutions, along with our recent addition of Generative AI Studio.”

With Tech Mahindra’s distinctive investments in the AI space, comprehensive knowledge of customer needs, expertise in fostering digital transformation and change management within the enterprise, Evangelize Pair Programming will drive unprecedented efficiency in enterprises.

Pair Programming will help enterprises speed up delivery timelines by reducing software quality issues, and accelerating developer velocity and learning, and it suggests code in real-time and enhances standardization and accuracy of code. Additionally, it aids in the rapid and cost-effective modernization of legacy systems in addition to helping with the development of new applications.

