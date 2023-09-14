Tech Mahindra and Surance.io Partner to Deliver Global Tech Support and Cyber Protection Solutions for Insurance Industry

- Advertisement - -

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Surance.io, an innovative personal cyber insurance platform. The strategic partnership will provide international multilingual tech support and enhance cybersecurity solutions to reinforce secure digital transformation in the insurance sector.

With this partnership, Surance.io will leverage Tech Mahindra’s multilingual support to communicate with their global customers in more than 20 languages and provide seamless services to foster enhanced customer experiences. The partnership aims to protect insurance customers by providing round-the-clock expert support, best-in-class call centre services, advanced AI-based threat detection tools, and customised guidance to prevent cyber-attacks.

Vivek Agarwal, President – APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra

Vivek Agarwal, President – APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra said, “The personal cyber insurance market is growing rapidly and remains relatively untapped. This presents a significant opportunity for us to create a strong presence in this market. Our offering of comprehensive end-to-end products in this domain places us in a favorable position for cross-selling and appealing to new market segments. The partnership with Surance.io will fuel the new era of cyber protection standards and steadfast our dedication to digital transformation and innovation within the global insurance industry. Together, we will redefine the benchmark for tech support excellence and spearhead a global revolution in cyber protection that will set a powerful precedent for the entire tech sector and insurance industry.”

With Tech Mahindra’s digital and domain expertise and Surance.io’s cutting-edge insurance platform, the partnership creates a powerful synergy to elevate customer experiences and drive business growth in the rapidly evolving cyber insurance landscape. Key services that insurance customers can leverage from this partnership include protection and recovery for social accounts, devices, smartphones, networks and data. The partnership will further provide anti-phishing verification & validation tools, social account assessment & protection against account hijack, Wifi and WAN network threat discovery and prevention plan.

Saar Bar, Co-Founder and CEO of Surance.io

Saar Bar, Co-Founder and CEO of Surance.io said, “In 2022, cyber-attacks caused $10.3Bn in financial damage in the US, compared with $2.7Bn in 2018. In the world of cybersecurity, consumers’ end-to-end solutions are largely ignored and underserved due to lack of personalised and efficient solutions, timely responses, and effective communication. To address this, with Tech Mahindra’s multilingual expertise, Surance.io is ready to provide seamless services to a diverse global clientele. Surance.io can now partner with any insurance company in almost any language, making cyber protection accessible to all.”

In 2022, Tech Mahindra acquired 25% of equity shareholding in Surance.io to support the global expansion in the InsurTech industry. The partnership it is in line with Tech Mahindra’s DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive business transformation as it focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of insurance customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Tech Mahindra

