Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud Partner to Boost Generative AI Adoption and Lead Digital Transformation for Mahindra Group Entities

Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to boost generative AI (gen AI) adoption and lead digital transformation for various entities of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), one of India’s leading industrial enterprises.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance various aspects of engineering, supply chain, pre-sales, and after-sales services for M&M. Tech Mahindra will also lead the cloud transformation and digitization of M&M’s workspace and deploy M&M’s data platform on Google Cloud.

Ms. Rucha Nanavati, Chief Information Officer at Mahindra Group

Ms. Rucha Nanavati, Chief Information Officer at Mahindra Group said, “At Mahindra, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and continuously improving customers’ experience. Our partnership with Google Cloud is a step forward in setting new customer experience benchmarks by leveraging the power of AI-based insights. Furthermore, we are confident that with Tech Mahindra at the helm of deploying these services, this collaboration will herald a new era of technological innovation.”

M&M and Tech Mahindra will also use Google Cloud’s AI technologies to develop AI-powered applications for critical business areas. Google Cloud will support M&M in detecting anomalies during the manufacturing process—ensuring zero breakdowns, optimizing energy efficiency, enhancing vehicle safety, improving reliability, and ultimately elevating the overall customer experience.

Mr. Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud

Mr. Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud said, “Google Cloud is committed to providing companies like M&M with our trusted, secure cloud infrastructure, and advanced AI tools. Our partnership with M&M will help enable a significant cloud and AI transformation for its enterprise and its global customers.”

In addition, Tech Mahindra will manage various workloads, including enterprise applications and workloads for simulators. This strategic partnership, leveraging the expertise of both organizations, promises unparalleled value to M&M’s global customers.

Mr. Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra

Mr. Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra said, “In today’s interconnected world, having access to integrated data platforms and cloud-based solutions can be a game-changer for driving innovation and gaining valuable insights. This partnership reiterates our commitment to helping enterprises scale at speed, offering them opportunities to unlock new value and grow their businesses through AI and ML-based insights.”

Tech Mahindra’s long-standing partnership with Google Cloud positions it as a trusted partner in the cloud services industry with expertise in analytics and cloud migration initiatives. In 2023, Tech Mahindra established a delivery center in Guadalajara, Mexico, solely dedicated to providing Google Cloud-centric solutions and help customers modernize their infrastructure and manage workloads by leveraging differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native, and Open-Source technologies. This strategic collaboration further aligns with Tech Mahindra’s ongoing efforts to enhance the productivity of its workforce using gen AI tools.

