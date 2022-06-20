Tech Mahindra and Communisis Embarks on Digital Transformation Journey

- Advertisement -

Tech Mahindra announced strategic partnership with Communisis, the integrated business communications provider. The partnership will enable and transform Communisis’ internal and external digital capabilities.

Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra will implement Communisis’ digital transformation strategy through legacy modernisation, enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation, service desk operations, cloud and vendor management. The partnership will transform Communisis’s Enterprise back-office operations including the Finance function. Tech Mahindra’s Next Generation suite will modernise and impact key CXO objectives whilst aligning the business transformation with the ERP journey.

Jinender Jain, Senior VP & Head of Sales for UK and Ireland, Tech Mahindra, said, “​​Digital transformation in customer communications is a crucial aspect of brand experience, and it should be at the forefront of every organization’s business strategy. We are looking forward to partnering with Communisis in the journey towards more customer-centric processes, seamless experiences, data-driven operations to achieve its business goals This partnership further underlines our focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework and strengthens our technological leadership in the UK. We recently announced our plans to create new revenue streams and add 1000 jobs in UK, reiterating our commitment to investing in the local communities we operate in”

With the new capabilities, Communisis will accelerate its internal digital transformation programme while assisting clients in their own transition towards a largely digital communication landscape.

Phil Hoggarth, CEO- Communisis, said, “This is a major milestone in our digital transformation and in the development of our client services and products. This partnership with Tech Mahindra will bring pace to our cloud adoption, the rollout of our omnichannel service capabilities and in helping clients make the inevitable transition from paper to digital. As a service provider, we have a responsibility to ensure that we are always investing and developing our capabilities for the benefit of our clients and their customers in the safest, most secure way possible. The partnership with Tech Mahindra helps us fulfil that responsibility across our client base.”

Tech Mahindra is amongst the top technology Indian Investors in the UK and the only Indian company out of 44 companies that have been awarded the Terra Carta Seal in 2021. Partnership with Communisis will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s market position and reinforce its technological leadership in the UK with increased delivery capabilities. It additionally underlines Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which is focused on leveraging next generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today, and further enable digital transformation, meet the evolving and dynamic needs of its customers.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429