Tech Mahindra and AVEVA Establish Global Center of Excellence to Accelerate Digital Adoption

Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with AVEVA to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE). Located at Tech Mahindra’s campus in Pune, India, the CoE will create digital transformation solutions for industry-specific use cases.

This CoE will combine Tech Mahindra’s expertise in process manufacturing, Industry 4.0 capabilities, and AVEVA’s deep industry knowledge and software applications. It will offer various solutions, including digital production, digital supply chains, connected operations, asset performance, plant digitization, and engineering information management. The solutions will also cover the entire industrial lifecycle, from conceptual engineering to operations and supply chain, helping industries such as Oil & Gas, Energy, Power & Utilities, Infrastructure, Mining, Metal Minerals, and Manufacturing to accelerate the digital adoption process and enhance performance.

Mr. Emon Zaman, AVEVA Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific

Mr. Emon Zaman, AVEVA Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific said, “The inauguration of our leading-edge joint Center of Excellence here in Pune is a testament to AVEVA’s commitment to our long-term partnership with Tech Mahindra, and to our ongoing innovation and growth globally. Within this immersive demonstration environment, our customers can explore our mutual capabilities and learn more about the value of connected ecosystems. Bringing together information and AI-enhanced analysis across the entire value chain enables businesses to unlock true industrial intelligence and drive sustainable growth. We see this as the key driver of industrial innovation in today’s disrupted markets and we are committed to supporting our customers in driving more efficient, lower carbon and more responsible businesses.”

The CoE was inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries, including Emon Zaman, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, AVEVA, and Narasimham RV, President, Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra. During the inauguration event, the organizations showcased some industry-leading case studies and demonstrated how their combined capabilities will accelerate digital transformation for enterprises globally.

Mr. Narasimham RV, President, Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra

Mr. Narasimham RV, President, Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra said, “It is estimated that the worldwide digital transformation spending will reach nearly $3.9 trillion in 2027. However, industries like Oil & Gas, Mining, and Manufacturing continue to face legacy infrastructure challenges resulting in the slow adoption of new digital solutions that can help improve their efficiency and quality. In this direction, our CoE will develop next-gen solutions to accelerate digital adoption within these sectors, offering relevant analytics and business outcomes. We believe this partnership will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital strategies with innovative, digitally powered platforms and solutions.”

This partnership is a shared commitment to drive innovation and growth through industrial intelligence. In addition, the CoE will leverage technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT), digital twin technology, cloud infrastructure, and connected worker platforms to enable efficient plant engineering through data management, asset performance management, and smart factory processes for enterprises.

