Tech Data and NVIDIA Join Forces to Power India’s AI Revolution with Advanced Data Center Solutions

Tech Data APAC Advanced Pvt Ltd, a TD SYNNEX company, has announced a strategic distribution agreement with NVIDIA. This game-changing collaboration brings NVIDIA’s powerful Data Center Solutions to the Indian market, equipping local channel partners with next-gen generative AI capabilities and full-stack infrastructure solutions.

“Rapid evolutions in AI are driving the demand for advanced digital solutions in India,” said Mr. Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President and Country General Manager at Tech Data Advanced. “By leveraging NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI platform—including CUDA-X libraries for accelerated machine learning and NVIDIA NIM microservices for building intelligent AI assistants—Tech Data plans to bridge India’s infrastructure gaps and scale AI adoption through its expansive network of technology, software, and AI partners.”

The partnership enables Indian organizations—across sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail—to enhance infrastructure, accelerate AI deployments, and fuel innovation. Tech Data’s robust ecosystem of technology, software, and AI partners will now be able to tap into NVIDIA’s high-performance solutions to build intelligent systems and AI-powered applications at scale.

The India expansion marks a significant milestone in Tech Data’s global partnership with NVIDIA, which has already shown strong momentum in Europe and North America. The alliance seamlessly aligns with Tech Data’s Destination AI Program, designed to simplify enterprise AI journeys by aggregating essential tools, partner enablement, and expert services.

Backed by Dell’s AI Factory and a growing pool of ISVs developing cutting-edge AI-driven applications, this collaboration is poised to position India as a thriving AI innovation hub. By combining NVIDIA’s AI leadership with Tech Data’s reach and expertise, the partnership aims to bring real-world, enterprise-ready AI closer to the Indian market than ever before.

