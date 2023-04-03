TeamViewer‘s first Partner Program “TeamUP”is live in APAC

- Advertisement - -

TeamViewer is bringing a range of benefits to its channel partners in Asia Pacific via the newly launched partner program TeamUP. The program includes an easy-to-use and completely new, unified partner portal which goes live today that enables partners to take advantage of exclusive discounts, dedicated support, and comprehensive sales training, along with a broad variety of certifications.

TeamViewer’s Inaugural APAC Partner Summit 2023

The TeamUP program is designed for a wide range of partners, including resellers, distributors, managed service providers, and systems integrators. The key elements of the unified partner portal include a deal-registration-engine, a tailored learning portal, and a marketing material database, combined with insights into the current partnership status and the possibility to request benefits directly via the platform.

Sojung Lee, President, Asia Pacific at TeamViewer

Sojung Lee, President, Asia Pacific at TeamViewer, expresses excitement about the launch of the new partner program and platform in the Asia Pacific region. Following the success of TeamViewer’s APAC Partner Summit 2023 in Bali, Indonesia, TeamViewer continues to enhance its channel ecosystem and bring unparalleled value to its partners. “Our partners are the key to our success,” Sojung explains. “They bring valuable local expertise and networks that amplify our reach and help us deliver the best possible experience to our customers. We are thrilled to join forces with our partners to drive growth and create new opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.”

The new, unified programis available for all TeamViewer partners, independent of the solution they are selling, including TeamViewer’s workflow-based productivity solution Frontline for the first time.It features three different tiers,Business, Premier and Champion, each with tailored discountsand benefits, like joint marketing campaigns andaccess to dedicated resources.

TeamViewer’s TeamUP program aims to improve collaboration with its channel partners and expand its reach in the Asia Pacific region, providing more opportunities for growth and success for both TeamViewer and its partners.

