TEAMGROUP’S T-FORCE GE PRO PCIE 5.0 SSD Debuts 8TB Specification

T-FORCE, the gaming brand of global memory leader Team Group Inc., has announced the launch of the 8TB capacity specification for T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD. Designed for users who seek exceptional performance and reliability, this SSD delivers blazing-fast read and write speeds of up to 13,500 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s, respectively. Featuring DRAM Cache technology, it excels in-game system loading and data caching, significantly enhancing overall SSD performance. The 8TB specification is paired with the T-FORCE AirFlow1 SSD Cooler with advanced active cooling technology to achieve sustained high-performance operation. It meets the needs of large storage capacity and ultra-fast data transfer to provide gamers with an unrivaled gaming experience.

The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD integrates smart performance adjustment to prevent overheating and maintain system stability. TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene heatsink1 further enhances heat dissipation to elevate product reliability. The SSD also incorporates advanced Security Isolation technology to protect against malicious external threats, while enhanced 4K LDPC technology improves data transfer accuracy and extends product lifespan. The inclusion of TEAMGROUP’s proprietary S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software2 allows users to monitor the health and performance of their SSD with ease, setting a new standard for storage solutions.

Committed to sustainable development, TEAMGROUP ensures that its products are manufactured using environmentally friendly processes that comply with RoHS environmental standards. All packaging materials are made entirely from recyclable materials, reflecting the company’s commitment to protecting the planet through concrete actions.

