TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE and T-CREATE DDR5 Memories Unveil Dual-Mode

T-FORCE, TEAMGROUP‘s gaming brand, and T-CREATE, its creator-focused brand, are launching dual-mode DDR5 overclocking memory modules for Intel and AMD platforms with speeds up to 8000 MHz. This highlights TEAMGROUP’s industry-leading overclocking capabilities, delivering the ultimate performance for gamers and creators.

T-FORCE, known for pushing the boundaries of performance, and T-CREATE, focused on stable and efficient performance, will offer a range of DDR5 dual-mode overclocking memory modules under their product portfolios. These modules will come in eight speeds, ranging from 6400 MHz to 8000 MHz, catering to diverse needs and providing optimal performance for gaming enthusiasts and content creators managing complex workflows. The dual-mode memory modules will be available in 2x16GB and 2x24GB capacity options. A single 24GB stick significantly expands memory capacity for handling large workloads, leading to smoother and more efficient performance. The memory modules are fully compatible with Intel XMP 3.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) and AMD EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) profiles, ensuring seamless one-click overclocking on the latest AMD X870E and Intel Z790 platforms, delivering an exceptional user experience across both platforms.

TEAMGROUP continues collaborating with leading motherboard manufacturers such as ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, GIGABYTE, and MSI to validate QVL compatibility on a wide range of motherboards. Leveraging TEAMGROUP’s patented IC verification technology, the company maintains strict quality control over its memory modules, delivering high-performance and reliable solutions to gamers and creators worldwide.

