TEAMGROUP’s T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 Memory Wins the 2024 German iF Design Award

TEAMGROUP Inc. announces that its T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 desktop memory, under its creator brand, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 German iF Design Award, known as the ‘Oscars of the Design World.’ Among over 10,000 entries from 72 countries, the product stood out and excelled, once again proving the exceptional research and development capabilities of the TEAMGROUP team, along with its outstanding design aesthetics. By combining ultimate performance with stunning aesthetics, the product meets the diverse needs of creators, receiving recognition from international professional judges in all aspects.

The German iF DESIGN AWARD, one of the four major design awards in the world, is internationally recognized for its unparalleled and innovative significance. Global professional judges select the best designs based on five criteria: Concept, Appearance, Functionality, Differentiation, and Impact. T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 memory emerged victoriously from this rigorous selection process, outperforming over 10,000 entries and earning this prestigious honor, showcasing TEAMGROUP ‘s dedication to crafting products for creators.

T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 desktop memory features an integrated one-piece cooling module covered with vent holes and professional thermal pads, ensuring the highest level of performance and stability to unleash creators’ creativity. Constructed with a ten-layer PCB board, customized high-temperature-resistant capacitors, anodized aluminum alloy heat dissipation, and patented IC grading testing technology, the memory enables systems to handle vast and complex operational and computational requirements, empowering professional creators to unleash their unparalleled creativity.

