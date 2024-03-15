TEAMGROUP’s Industrial Product Line Introduces D500R Microsd Secure Encrypted Memory Card

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. introduces the D500R microSD Secure Encrypted Memory Card, continuing the “Security Solution” technology of TEAMGROUP, which integrates security keys and hardware encryption systems to effectively protect important data stored within the memory card. The D500R microSD distinguishes itself from typical memory card products by not only providing customers with writing protection and Write Once Read Many (WORM) functionalities but also allowing binding to authorized platforms for identification, enhancing data storage, and important device usage security protection needs.

TEAMGROUP ‘s new D500R microSD Secure Encrypted Memory Card supports capacities of up to 512GB with a reading speed of up to 90MB/s to ensure fast and smooth device operation. It complies with the A1 device performance class and V10 video specifications, allowing for full utilization while recording in common 4K formats. And provides key settings and platform binding to ensure information security. The product offers flexible settings for users to customize according to their actual application needs, enabling the write function or adjusting the write protection only to ensure highly secure data storage and prevent the loss of important files due to operating errors.

In recent years, ransomware has become a major threat to enterprise information security. The D500R microSD Secure Encrypted Memory Card with WORM functionality allows data encryption directly on the card, providing essential data security backup protection. It utilizes the Write Once Read Many (WORM) technologies to prevent data tampering, fundamentally preventing data from being compromised by ransomware attacks. TEAMGROUP will continue to deploy professional and customized secure encrypted storage solutions to help customers fully implement information security protection.

TEAMGROUP highly understands the needs of enterprise and industrial customers in terms of durability and data security and is committed to optimizing Flash read-write mechanisms and data access permission settings. Through product hardware design, firmware architecture, and logical adjustments, TEAMGROUP provides customers with a comprehensive and optimal storage solution.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

