TEAMGROUP Wins Three Taiwan Excellence Awards in 2025 – Unparalleled Innovation Elevating the Industry to New Heights

Team Group Inc. has long dedicated itself to developing versatile solutions and mastering breakthrough patented technologies. The company proudly announces another achievement, with its creator-centered T-CREATE series and popular TEAMGROUP series receiving multiple Taiwan Excellence Awards for 2025. The award-winning products include the T-CREATE MASTER Ai DDR5 Workstation Memory, the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD, and the TEAMGROUP PD20M Mag Portable SSD. Driven by advanced technology and innovative design, these award-winning TEAMGROUP products have stood out among nearly a thousand entries, proving TEAMGROUP’s commitment to excellence and reinforcing its solid foundation for even greater future successes.

The T-CREATE MASTER Ai DDR5 Workstation Memory is crafted with the latest manufacturing processes, offering overclocking capabilities and up to 384 GB of capacity, fully addressing the demanding requirements of AI creation, AI data modeling, and multi-task applications, including large-scale projects, data analysis, and AI generation. TEAMGROUP employs patented IC grading verification technology to ensure stability and durability, making it the ideal choice for task-intensive AI workstation environments. The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is tailored for professional photographers and videographers. It can be seamlessly integrated with the cages for professional cameras, DSLRs, and mobile devices. Featuring a unique design with 12 screw holes that hold both Taiwanese design patent and utility model patent, the CinemaPr P31 can be mounted on various professional setups as extensive storage while supporting large files in multiple encoding formats, empowering creators to capture every miraculous moment.

Developed with the everyday user in mind, the TEAMGROUP PD20M Mag Portable SSD is applied with the tech from an exclusive Taiwanese utility model patent, supporting MagSafe for effortless magnetic attachment. Other than its lightweight and size ideal for on-the-go usage, PD20M is compatible with iPhone 15 Pro models and Thunderbolt interfaces and is ready for both Windows and macOS systems, meeting the diverse modern data storage needs, perfect to preserve the most precious moments of our lives. TEAMGROUP will continue leveraging its pioneering technology to tackle market challenges, achieving new tech milestones, and strengthen its brand presence. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, striving for even greater heights in the tech landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

