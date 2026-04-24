TEAMGROUP Wins Four 2026 Red Dot Design Awards

- Advertisement -





Team Group Inc. has once again proven its innovative expertise in the international design field, announcing today that its gaming and creator brands have won four 2026 Red Dot Awards for Product Design. These honors recognize its exceptional design excellence, with award-winning products including the T-CREATE EXPERT P35S External SSD (One-Click Data Destruction), T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD, T-CREATE CinemaPr P36D Docking External SSD, and T-FORCE DELTA RGB CAMM2 memory module. This achievement not only underscores TEAMGROUP’s integration of product performance and aesthetics but also solidifies its top-tier position in the global storage market.

The Red Dot Design Award, with over 70 years of prestige, stands as one of the world’s most influential design competitions, attracting entries from more than 60 countries and over 10,000 submissions annually. Judged by international design experts, it recognizes outstanding designs based on multiple criteria, including functionality, aesthetic appeal, usability, and sustainability. TEAMGROUP continues to stand out in this highly competitive arena, earning acclaim for seamlessly integrating refined aesthetics with exceptional product performance.

In the professional storage segment, TEAMGROUP delivers tailored solutions for data security and mobility, addressing various use cases ranging from data protection to location tracking and video creation. T-CREATE EXPERT P35S External SSD (One-Click Data Destruction) is engineered for high-security data protection, incorporating a patented two-stage safety push-button design and exclusive destruction circuit that reduce the risk of accidental activation while preventing the leakage of sensitive information. To tackle the frustration of device loss, the T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD supports Apple Find My and features a built-in speaker for easy audio location. Its lanyard hole design combines portability with everyday style, making it a reliable companion for creators on the move. Designed for short-form video production, the T-CREATE CinemaPr P36D Docking External SSD enables real-time, high-quality recording and storage, along with multi-device connectivity. Featuring thoughtful designs such as cable management and a multifunctional expansion dock, it delivers a flexible and efficient professional video creation experience.

To meet gamers’ demand for high – frequency performance and stability, the T-FORCE DELTA RGB CAMM2 combines next-generation architecture with advanced thermal design. By overcoming the size constraints of traditional modules, it efficiently dissipates heat generated during high-frequency operations. Paired with vibrant RGB lighting, the module allows gamers to enjoy stunning visuals while pursuing peak stable performance. This recognition also reflects TEAMGROUP’s ongoing deployment in next-generation memory product designs.

TEAMGROUP’s continued international recognition not only validates its R&D capabilities but also reflects its mastery in integrating hardware innovation with lifestyle aesthetics. Looking ahead, TEAMGROUP remains committed to driving innovation, strengthening its global presence with a product portfolio that combines performance and aesthetics, and enhancing its competitiveness to lead the next generation of the storage industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 147