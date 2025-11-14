TEAMGROUP Wins Five 2026 Taiwan Excellence Awards – Outstanding R&D Shines Bright, Innovation Achieves New Heights

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. announced that five of its products across the T-FORCE, T-CREATE, and TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL brands have been honored with the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Awards, standing out among numerous entries and achieving remarkable recognition. The winning products include the T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory, T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD, T-CREATE EXPERT P35S Destroyed External SSD, T-CREATE CinemaPr P36D Docking External SSD, and the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL P250Q M.2 SSD, showcasing TEAMGROUP’s strong innovation and R&D capabilities while setting a new milestone for the brand.

The Taiwan Excellence Awards, often regarded as the “Oscars of the Taiwanese industry,” were established by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993. The awards undergo a rigorous selection process each year, evaluating candidates based on R&D, design, quality, and marketing, while also considering products’ Made in Taiwan qualifications. Only those products that demonstrate outstanding innovative value are recognized as industry benchmarks. With forward-looking technology and exceptional R&D strength, TEAMGROUP continues to expand its diversified storage ecosystem, earning recognition for three of its brands in this year’s awards. The gaming brand T-FORCE, widely acclaimed by gamers and overclocking enthusiasts, earned the Taiwan Excellence Award for its DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory, which also won the 2025 Best Choice Award – Sustainable Tech Special Award. As the industry’s first RGB memory module combining high-performance with eco-friendly materials, the DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 uses 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic for its light diffuser and 80% recycled aluminum for its heat spreader, effectively reducing carbon emissions by 73%. This achievement underscores TEAMGROUP’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and green transformation.

The creator-focused brand T-CREATE claimed three awards this year. The T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD is the world’s first storage device featuring Apple’s Find My tracking function, a built-in speaker, and patented location-tracking technology. Compact and portable, it significantly reduces the risk of loss and recently won the Japan Good Design Award 2025, reinforcing TEAMGROUP’s professional presence on the global design stage. The T-CREATE EXPERT P35S Destroyed External SSD introduces a pioneering design that integrates dual-mode data destruction, a power-off continuation mechanism, and a patented chip-destruction circuit. Unlike conventional external SSDs that rely on encryption or formatting for data protection, it provides a new level of information security tailored for professionals handling highly confidential data. The T-CREATE CinemaPr P36D Docking External SSD offers an all-in-one solution for short-form video creators, integrating high-capacity video storage with versatile functionality. Its USB-C interface supports microphones, phone charging, and fill lights, while thoughtful additions such as cable management and cold shoe expansion design enhance efficiency and flexibility for content creation.

The TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL P250Q M.2 SSD was honored with the Taiwan Excellence Award for its design optimized for defense, finance, industrial, and AI edge computing applications. Featuring TEAMGROUP’s exclusive and patented dual-mode data destruction design and power-off continuation mechanism, it meets the highest standards of security and reliability. The drive also supports modular key extensions and system integration, increasing adaptability across applications. It was also recognized with the 2025 Best Choice Award – Cybersecurity Category, setting a new benchmark for industrial data security solutions. As the technology landscape continues to evolve rapidly, TEAMGROUP remains committed to innovation and forward-thinking R&D, strengthening product differentiation and deepening brand value. The company will keep delivering innovative storage solutions to consumers worldwide and leading the industry toward new heights.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

