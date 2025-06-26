Thursday, June 26, 2025
TEAMGROUP Unveils The APEX SD7.1 MicroSD Express Card

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory solutions, officially announced the launch of the APEX SD7.1 MicroSD Express Card. Designed to meet the next generation’s demands for both speed and capacity in gaming, the card delivers read and write speeds of up to 800 MB/s and 700 MB/s, respectively, on devices that support the MicroSD Express interface.

The APEX SD7.1 features a PCIe Gen3 x1 interface and NVMe protocol, and is rated A1for application performance, delivering significantly faster data transfer speeds. It offers optimal performance on devices equipped with a MicroSD Express slot (e.g. Nintendo Switch™ 2) while remaining fully backward compatible with handheld consoles and mobile devices that support standard MicroSD cards. The card is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, with the highest capacity model storing up to 18 games. It also supports Video Speed Class V30 and 4K UHD video recording, making it ideal for capturing smoothly rendered, high-resolution footage.

The APEX SD7.1 is built with multiple protection features to ensure durability and quality. It is resistant to water, shock, X-rays, static electricity, and extreme temperatures, allowing it to perform stably even in harsh environments. The product is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com

