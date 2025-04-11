TEAMGROUP Unveils T-FORCE XTREEM CKD ARGB DDR5 & DELTA CKD RGB DDR5 Memory Modules

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. announced the launch of its latest gaming memory modules, the T-FORCE XTREEM CKD ARGB DDR5 and T-FORCE DELTA CKD RGB DDR5, featuring cutting-edge technology and innovative design. With an upgraded Client Clock Driver (CKD) technology, these modules break performance limits to reach an impressive 8400 MHz overclocking frequency to maximize performance and stability. CKD DDR5 memory modules are fully compatible with Intel Core Ultra and Intel 800 series platforms, ensuring system stability during high-load operations. The latest generation of memory technology provides a seamless user experience and offers gamers and enthusiasts a new level of overclocking performance.

The T-FORCE XTREEM CKD ARGB DDR5 features a 2mm premium aluminum alloy heat sink, crafted through aluminum extrusion, CNC machining, and a sandblasted black finish. This aesthetic is characterized by a basalt-like strength and durability, complemented by a smooth texture reminiscent of fine black sand. Its innovative two-piece light pipe with translucent multilayered optical design produces an aurora-like ARGB lighting effect, perfectly creating an immersive and visually stunning ambiance for gamers. In contrast, the T-FORCE DELTA CKD RGB DDR5 draws inspiration from stealth fighter jets, featuring an ultra-wide 120° angle RGB lighting design paired with sleek geometric contours, delivering a bold, eye-catching look to elevate gaming setup with unparalleled performance. Both memory modules allow gamers to customize and enhance their PC builds with stunning aesthetics. They also support Intel XMP 3.0 one-click overclocking technology, enabling users to unlock peak performance without complex configurations.

To further optimize power management, T-FORCE XTREEM CKD ARGB DDR5 and T-FORCE DELTA CKD RGB DDR5 are equipped with reinforced power management IC (PMIC) and professional thermal conductive silicone, which significantly improve heat dissipation and enhance performance and stability. Integrated On-die ECC error correction and an RGB smart controller enhance system reliability and data integrity. Additionally, both modules are fully compatible with major lighting controllers, including ASRock Polychrome Sync, ASUS Aura Sync, BIOSTAR Advanced VIVID LED DJ, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light Sync, allowing gamers to customize their immersive lighting effects.

