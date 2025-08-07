TEAMGROUP Unveils NV5000 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. has long been providing diverse storage solutions powered by cutting-edge technology. The company announced the launch of it’s brand-new NV series of M.2 solid-state drives, starting with the TEAMGROUP NV5000 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, a high-efficiency entry-level drive utilizing the PCIe Gen 4×4 interface. The new NV series, short for Nova Value, symbolizes a shining new star in TEAMGROUP’s product lineup, delivering an optimal combination of performance and quality at outstanding value. Fully compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms, the NV5000 is designed for both desktops and laptops, offering smooth performance for storing high-resolution photos, 4K videos, and large files, making it an ideal upgrade for seamless productivity and entertainment.

The TEAMGROUP NV5000 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD features advanced 3D NAND flash technology and utilizes a PCIe Gen 4×4 interface compliant with the NVMe 1.4 standard. Offering up to 2TB of capacity and read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s, it delivers performance that’s over twice as fast as PCIe Gen3 SSDs and more than nine times faster than traditional SATA SSDs. The NV5000 reduces load times and enhances multitasking performance for everyday tasks, including productivity activities such as document management and data backup, as well as entertainment activities like video editing and game launching. The SSD is equipped with TEAMGROUP’s exclusively patented heat-dissipating graphene label, which effectively lowers operating temperatures. Measuring under 1mm thick, the label eliminates installation interference and works seamlessly with motherboard M.2 heatsinks to further improve cooling efficiency.

The TEAMGROUP NV5000 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD supports TEAMGROUP’s proprietary S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software. This feature enables users to quickly configure and monitor the drive health and performance in real-time. It also utilizes eco-friendly, recyclable packaging materials and complies with international environmental standards such as RoHS and REACH, demonstrating TEAMGROUP’s commitment to sustainability. Looking ahead, TEAMGROUP plans to expand the NV series lineup with additional Gen4 SSD models, aiming to provide consumers with more efficient and remarkable storage options.

