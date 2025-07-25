TEAMGROUP Unveils DDR5 256GB (4×64GB) Ultra-Capacity Memory Kits

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory solutions, announced the launch of its new high-capacity 256GB (4×64GB) DDR5 memory kits under its gaming brand T-FORCE and creator brand T-CREATE. Developed in close collaboration with leading motherboard manufacturers and validated on AMD’s latest X870 platform, these kits provide a stable and high-efficiency upgrade solution for users seeking the perfect balance between speed and capacity.

The T-FORCE LAB continues to strengthen its high-performance gaming memory portfolio with the launch of the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-6000 CL32 256GB (4×64GB) Quad-Channel Kit. Designed to reinforce the brand’s leadership in the high-end gaming market, this new release delivers an elevated user experience by combining high speeds, large capacity, and system stability. Supporting AMD EXPO memory overclocking technology, gamers can effortlessly activate the EXPO profile via BIOS to unlock ultra-smooth gameplay and optimized system performance powered by high-capacity DDR5 memory.

T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 Desktop Memory officially launches the DDR5-5600 CL42 256GB (4×64GB) Quad-Channel Kit, specifically designed to meet the increasing demands among creators for higher memory capacity and enhanced computing performance. This memory solution provides robust and stable support for demanding workloads such as 4K/8K video editing, professional 3D rendering, intensive multitasking, and extended creative sessions, enabling professionals to fully unleash their creative potential and efficiently capture every moment of inspiration.

Driven by innovation, TEAMGROUP continues to push the boundaries of memory capacity and performance. The new T-FORCE and T-CREATE 256GB DDR5 high-capacity memory kits are scheduled for global release in early September 2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 108