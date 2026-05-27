TEAMGROUP to Showcase Industrial and Consumer Innovations at COMPUTEX 2026

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Team Group Inc. is set to showcase its latest innovations at COMPUTEX 2026, taking place from June 2 to 5. Under the themes “100% Secure Your Data, Your Technology!” and “Awaken AI, Drive Evolution,”TEAMGROUP will spotlight breakthrough advancements at Booth P1225 (TaiNEX 2) and Booth I0407a (TaiNEX 1) of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Global media and industry partners are warmly invited to visit and witness TEAMGROUP’s long-term strategic development across the enterprise, industrial, and gaming sectors.

TEAMGROUP has remained committed to product innovation and technological advancement, continuously driving the evolution of storage solutions across the industry. Its proprietary “One-Click Data Destruction” mechanism, applied to both industrial-grade and consumer products, has successfully secured invention patents in Taiwan and the United States[1]. Such innovation underscores the company’s robust engineering expertise and technological leadership. Leveraging advanced R&D capabilities and internationally recognized certifications, TEAMGROUP empowers users worldwide with industry-leading protection for confidential data and reliable data security solutions.

In recent years, TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL has gained global recognition through close collaboration with TEAMGROUP’s business units, integrating high-performance hardware with software technologies to deliver comprehensive solutions for industrial storage applications. At COMPUTEX 2026, TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL will spotlight mission-critical data protection and industrial-grade hardware reliability solutions designed for security-sensitive environments. Designed to deliver uncompromising protection for defense and industrial applications, the exhibit highlights TEAMGROUP’s critical role in advancing AI-driven performance and strengthening data security infrastructure.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, T-FORCE, TEAMGROUP’s gaming brand known for pushing the limits of high-speed performance, will debut its new “CARBON STYLE Series.” Featuring a distinctive carbon fiber-inspired aesthetic, the series combines next-level performance with a sleek new visual identity that captures the spirit of speed and precision. Meanwhile, T-CREATE, TEAMGROUP’s creator brand known for high-capacity and highly stable solutions, will spotlight cutting-edge technologies tailored for generative AI, high-performance computing, and professional content creation. Key highlights include the award-winning T-CREATE EXPERT P35S External SSD (One-Click Data Destruction), recipient of the COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award and multiple prestigious international honors. The groundbreaking solutions highlight TEAMGROUP’s innovation momentum and technological leadership on the global stage.

TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL Pioneers Next-Generation Industrial Storage Security, Setting New Standards in Rugged Data Protection

TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL continues to lead the evolution of security for industrial-grade storage solutions, delivering rigorous data security through the seamless integration of hardware and software technologies. Beyond safeguarding confidential data, TEAMGROUP is proactively advancing physical hardware protection technologies to address the growing challenges of global security and geopolitical risks. At COMPUTEX 2026, TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL will expand its portfolio of industrial storage security solutions under the theme “100% Secure Your Data, Your Technology!” Its advanced industrial storage R&D capabilities are setting new global standards for data protection.

Designed for electrostatic discharge (ESD) risks in industrial environments, the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL ECC CU-DIMM+ESD Protection Module integrates high-strength ESD protection technology with TEAMGROUP’s exclusive Grounded Via Fence PCB architecture. This advanced design precisely channels electrostatic discharge to ground, effectively preventing potential damage to power systems and I/O interfaces caused by micro-discharges. Operating at a low voltage of 1.0V, the ECC CU-DIMM+ESD Protection Module delivers an optimal balance of high performance and power efficiency. By enhancing system-level reliability, it establishes robust protection for mission-critical equipment, effectively extending product lifespan while ensuring stable, long-term operation.

Designed to address evolving cybersecurity demands, the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL U512T Write-Protection USB Drive features a physical write-protection switch (One-Touch Hardware Defense) and a concealed switch with a magnetic protective cap (Hidden Switch with Tactile Feedback), providing comprehensive protection against data tampering and operational risks from unintended activation. Its intelligent anti-erase mechanism further safeguards data integrity, ensuring zero data loss even during unexpected power interruptions. The U512T features a dual-interface Type-A/Type-C design and capacities of up to 256GB. This enables seamless connectivity between legacy industrial equipment and modern mobile edge devices. Additionally, the U512T is fully compliant with the shock-resistance standards of MIL-STD-810G and was recognized with the 2026 Embedded Award, which highlights TEAMGROUP’s leadership in industrial data protection and secure storage solutions.

The TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL P250Q One-Click Data Destruction SSD Series integrates software and hardware-based data erasure mechanisms, featuring TEAMGROUP’s patented One-Click Data Destruction mechanism[1] to ensure precise erasure of sensitive data at the hardware level. The SSD supports button-activated staged destruction and features real-time LED status indicators, allowing users to monitor the destruction process at a glance. The series incorporates a power-resume destruction mechanism and an anti-misoperation design to enhance data security in sensitive environments. The series also supports a wireless destruction function to provide greater operational flexibility for managing highly confidential information. The P250Q is recognized across major international exhibitions and has been honored with multiple industry awards. It leverages PCIe Gen4 x4 architecture to deliver exceptional computing efficiency while safeguarding data security.

T-FORCE at 10: Performance Forged in Carbon

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of T-FORCE, TEAMGROUP unveils its all-new CARBON STYLE Series, featuring a distinctive carbon fiber finish and a sleek obsidian-black aesthetic that evokes the thrill and velocity of high-performance gaming. At COMPUTEX 2026, T-FORCE takes performance to the next level with the launch of its latest DDR5 memory modules and PCIe Gen5 SSDs. Built around the core pillars of extreme speed and high-capacity architecture, these next-gen solutions redefine the standards of gaming performance and design. T-FORCE is ushering in a new era of gaming storage by delivering ultra-smooth responsiveness and an immersive gameplay experience.

The T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 CARBON STYLE Desktop Memory supports high-capacity configurations of up to 64 GB×2. With its signature 120° ultra-wide RGB lighting design, it delivers top-tier performance paired with a stunning visual experience. Engineered for speed and stability, the module integrates TEAMGROUP’s patented dual-mode one-click overclocking technology, along with On-die ECC error correction mechanism and a patented circuit architecture. Together, these innovations enhance data transfer efficiency, improve thermal management, and strengthen overall system stability—bringing together extreme performance, premium design, and unparalleled aesthetics in one integrated gaming solution.

Designed for next-generation gaming platforms, the T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 CARBON STYLE Desktop Memory features a high-capacity 64GB×2 configuration. This flagship memory kit is engineered to handle AAA titles, professional live streaming, and heavy multitasking workloads with ease. The module achieves an optimal balance between extreme performance and system stability by integrating patented dual-mode one-click overclocking technology with high-quality ICs verified through patented validation technology. Beyond its performance capabilities, the memory features a distinctive laser-engraved carbon fiber design that brings a premium, high-tech aesthetic to any PC build. Blending cutting-edge performance with refined CARBON STYLE design, it delivers an elevated experience for gamers who value both speed and style.

The T-FORCE Z54E CARBON STYLE M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD is powered by the advanced Phison E37T 6nm controller, delivering read speeds of up to 14GB/s within an efficient DRAM-less architecture. This innovative drive also features a laser-engraved carbon fiber design. Leveraging high-precision cooling and intelligent power management, the Z54E provides a durable, high-speed, and reliable storage solution specifically engineered to meet the rigorous demands of next-generation PC platforms.

Performance Evolved. Cooling Enhanced.

To meet the gaming market’s growing demand for extreme performance and long-term stability, T-FORCE continues to optimize system performance through cutting-edge R&D. By combining advanced overclocking technologies with patented thermal architectures, T-FORCE delivers exceptional stability and cooling efficiency under intense workloads, further reinforcing its leadership in gaming memory and thermal innovation.

The T-FORCE DARK RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory is designed for gaming platforms that demand both high performance and broad hardware compatibility. A maximum height of 42mm minimizes component interference and enhances build flexibility. The module offers ultra-wide RGB lighting, striking a balance between sleek aesthetics and immersive visual effects. Available in up to 64GB per module, the T-FORCE DARK RGB DDR5 is built to handle massive game environments, intensive multitasking, and demanding workloads with ease. It delivers an unparalleled experience for gamers who seek both performance and visual appeal.

The T-FORCE LIQUID II SSD Cooler unveils a next-generation liquid cooling solution engineered for high-end SSDs. For the first time, TEAMGROUP offers a 3-in-1 thermal architecture that integrates a micro cooling fan, aluminum alloy heatsink fins, and eco-friendly coolant. The cooler ensures rapid heat dissipation while maintaining stable, high-speed performance during extended operation. The LIQUID II features a transparent cooling chamber showcasing vibrant multicolored fluorescent coolant, creating a striking, flowing visual effect that takes user experience to new heights.

Fueling the Future of AI through Advanced Computing Solutions

As demand for generative AI, high-performance computing, and professional creative workflows continues to surge, TEAMGROUP is introducing a broad portfolio of advanced solutions. By integrating modular architectures, massive storage capacity, and ultra-fast data transfer technologies, TEAMGROUP not only pushes the boundaries of hardware performance but also unlocks new possibilities for creators worldwide.

The T-CREATE EXPERT AI LPCAMM2 Memory features a replaceable LPCAMM2 module design, delivering a flexible and upgradeable memory architecture for next-generation workstation laptops. Supporting up to 64GB per module, it delivers transfer speeds of up to 8533 MT/s while operating at a low voltage of just 1.05V. The module also incorporates TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene cooling technology to ensure stable operation during extended use. Designed for evolving AI computing and professional creative applications, the T-CREATE EXPERT AI LPCAMM2 provides an ideal combination of high performance, low power consumption, and modular memory expandability.

The T-CREATE EXPERT AI 4R CUDIMM Desktop Memory adopts a 4-Rank CUDIMM architecture, supporting an ultra-high capacity of up to 128GB per module and enabling easy expansion to 256GB with two slots. Designed to meet the intensive demands of AI development, advanced visual content creation, and data-intensive computing, it provides the memory capacity required for complex professional workloads. The module offers specifications of up to 8000 MT/s at 1.1V. It also features an exclusive perforated convection cooling design for enhanced thermal dissipation and ensuring long-term stability under high workloads. Purpose-built for professional creators, the T-CREATE EXPERT AI 4R CUDIMM showcases T-CREATE’s design expertise in delivering high-performance memory solutions tailored for next-generation applications.

The T-CREATE MASTER Ai I6E E1.S PCIe 6.0 SSD is built on the latest PCIe 6.0 interface and E1.S modular form factor, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 28 GB/s. Designed for AI training, large-scale inference, and high-performance computing workloads, the I6E combines ultra-low latency with exceptional power efficiency, enabling top-tier performance while helping reduce overall power consumption and carbon emissions. It brings together high-performance computing, sustainability, and stable performance for creative workflows, accelerating the evolution of high-performance storage in the AI era.

The T-CREATE EXPERT P33 External SSD features an innovative integrated E-Ink display, allowing key information such as capacity, drive health, and project names to remain visible even when powered off. Users can also customize drive names and category labels, making it easy to quickly identify stored content without connecting the SSD to a device. Designed with a refined matte silver finish, the P33 seamlessly blends smart display functionality with minimalist aesthetics, delivering an intuitive and efficient storage experience tailored for creators.

The T-CREATE EXPERT P35SG External SSD (Wireless One-Click Data Destruction) integrates a dual one-click data destruction mechanism, combining a local physical button with remote wireless control. In emergency situations, users can remotely trigger the confidential data destruction process even when away from the device, enabling immediate action to safeguard sensitive information. The P35SG further enhances data security with TEAMGROUP’s proprietary destruction trigger notification mechanism, providing real-time status updates for users to instantly verify destruction progress with confidence. By combining greater control, reliability, and peace of mind, the P35SG offers a smarter, more comprehensive mobile data security solution for business and professional users.

Innovation Powers the Future: Data Protection Redefined

Building on the recognition earned through two award-winning products last year, TEAMGROUP has once again received a 2026 BC Award (Category Award), underscoring the company’s strong R&D capabilities and continued commitment to innovation. According to the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO), TEAMGROUP ranks among the Top 500 companies for patent applications over the past six years—a testament to its long-standing dedication to advancing storage technologies and driving innovation-led growth.

2026 BC Award Category Award – The T-CREATE EXPERT P35S External SSD (One-Click Data Destruction) is designed for users with high-level confidential data protection requirements. It integrates a patented two-stage safety push-button design coupled with TEAMGROUP’s exclusive destruction circuit, both of which have secured utility patents in multiple countries. The P35S is engineered to ensure complete and irreversible data destruction. It also prioritizes operational safety and ease of use, setting a new benchmark for high-security storage solutions.

Join TEAMGROUP at COMPUTEX 2026 to Shape the Future of AI-Powered Innovation

As high-speed computing and intelligent technologies continue to advance at an unprecedented pace, TEAMGROUP is addressing next-generation application demands through a diverse product portfolio. Through TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL, the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation with industrial-grade storage technologies, which span enterprise data security and hardware-level protection to minimize data leakage risks in security-sensitive environments. The company also debuts the 10th Anniversary T-FORCE CARBON STYLE gaming series, which blends aesthetics with extreme performance to elevate the gaming experience. At the same time, T-CREATE will showcase professional solutions purpose-built for generative AI and advanced creative workflows, empowering creators and professionals with highly reliable, secure technologies designed for the next era of intelligent applications.

Looking ahead, TEAMGROUP will continue to deepen its R&D capabilities and expand its industrial footprint. The company aims to bolster its competitiveness in the global high-end market by advancing coordinated progress across its enterprise, industrial, consumer PC, and gaming sectors. We look forward to welcoming you to Booth P1225 (TaiNEX 2) and Booth I0407a (TaiNEX 1), where you can discover the unique portfolio strength driven by the synergy of TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL, T-FORCE, and T-CREATE. Explore a new standard of performance and data protection designed for the intelligent era.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

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