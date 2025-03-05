TEAMGROUP To Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at Embedded World 2025

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. announced that it will participate in Embedded World 2025, a premier global event for embedded technology. The company will unveil its latest industrial-grade solutions, spanning three key product lines designed to meet the evolving demands of AI, high-performance computing, and data security. These innovations demonstrate TEAMGROUP’s commitment to advancing efficiency and stability in industrial applications while laying a solid foundation for future technological progress. Highlighting its leadership in embedded applications and groundbreaking technology, TEAMGROUP’s D500R WORM Memory Card has been recognized with the prestigious Embedded Award. Join TEAMGROUP from March 11–13, 2025, at NürnbergMesse Convention Center in Nuremberg, Germany (Hall 5 / 5-239) to explore the latest breakthroughs and optimal solutions in industrial solutions.

Industrial-Grade SSDs

As digitalization accelerates, the need for data confidentiality in enterprise and industrial sectors continues to grow. TEAMGROUP has introduced the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL P250Q One-Click Data Destruction SSD, which overcomes the limitations of conventional software-based data erasure. In addition to standard software-based deletion, this SSD incorporates hardware-level destruction, physically breaking the NAND chip within a preset timeframe to ensure absolute data security, meeting the highest industry standards.

In high-performance computing environments, storage performance and data security play equally critical roles. Downtime during SSD maintenance or replacement presents a major challenge. The TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL RF40 E1.S Enterprise SSD, supporting the E1.S hot-swapping standard, effectively mitigates this risk. It features TEAMGROUP’s patented copper-graphene heatsink solution, measuring just 0.17mm thick, significantly reducing heat buildup and airflow resistance to ensure stable server and data center operations.

To meet the increasing performance demands of industrial applications, TEAMGROUP Industrial has also introduced the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL R840 and R250 PCIe Gen5x4 Industrial SSDs. The high speeds of PCIe Gen5x4 SSDs generate significant heat, which can affect stability. To address this challenge, TEAMGROUP uses a TSMC 6nm controller chip, a technology primarily used in high-end smartphone processors. This advanced manufacturing process minimizes circuit size and reduces energy loss, allowing PCIe Gen5x4 SSDs to maintain stable, high-speed operation without additional active cooling. This design reinforces TEAMGROUP’s position as an industry leader in advanced storage solutions.

Industrial-Grade Memory Modules

At Embedded World 2025, TEAMGROUP will showcase a range of high-performance memory modules designed to meet the rigorous demands of industrial, laptop, and server applications. The TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM Memory Modules operate at 1.1V ultra-low voltage while delivering 6400MHz high-frequency performance, ensuring long-term stability in industrial environments. These modules also integrate CKD chips to enhance signal integrity and computing efficiency.

In laptop and embedded computing, as performance requirements continue to rise, space optimization has become a critical challenge. The TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL CAMM2 and LPCAMM2 Memory Modules significantly reduce internal space usage in laptops, making them ideal for industrial control, edge computing, and AI applications. Built on the DDR5 6400MHz standard, they offer enhanced performance and a flexible upgrade solution for high-efficiency laptops and embedded systems.

TEAMGROUP Industrial will also highlight the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL CXL 2.0 Server Memory Module, which overcomes traditional CPU-exclusive memory limitations. Utilizing the CXL protocol, this module enables shared memory resources across all connected devices, significantly improving system flexibility and computing efficiency. TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene and causing heat dissipation solution ensures stability in high-performance computing environments, optimizes server applications, and empowers enterprises to face next generation computing challenges.

Industrial-Grade Memory Cards

As the demand for data protection continues to rise, TEAMGROUP remains committed to secure encrypted storage solutions by introducing the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL D500R WORM Memory Card and TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL D500N Hidden Memory Card – both designed for high reliability and data protection. The D500R WORM Memory Card has been recognized by the Embedded Award for its advanced data protection technology, demonstrating TEAMGROUP’s expertise in embedded applications. It utilizes WORM (Write Once, Read Many) technology to ensure that once data is written, it cannot be modified or deleted, making it ideal for applications requiring long-term data integrity. The D500N Hidden Memory Card features built-in partition hiding functionality, allowing data to be viewed or modified only via a secure key, enhancing confidential information privacy and security. Both memory cards integrate a secure key access and hardware encryption system that optimizes data security while protecting against ransomware threats, ensuring data integrity and availability. These cutting-edge security features expand the applications and security of industrial storage solutions.

With decades of experience in industrial storage technology, TEAMGROUP continues to deliver high-performance, high-reliability storage solutions that lead the industry and drive technological innovation. At Embedded World 2025, TEAMGROUP will highlight three core product lines and showcase AI-driven storage solutions tailored to meet the needs of evolving high-performance computing, smart IoT, and edge applications. Visit the TEAMGROUP booth (Hall 5 / 5-239) at Embedded World 2025 to witness the latest advances and future developments in industrial storage technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

