TEAMGROUP T-FORCE XTREEM Desktop Memory New Stylish Colors in White and Pink Define Unique Overclocking Fashion

Team Group Inc.‘s gaming brand, T-FORCE, has launched two new color variants for its high-end XTREEM memory series: the T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 in pink and the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 in snow white. T-FORCE is committed to delivering the ultimate performance experience for gamers. In addition to continuously enhancing technical specifications, the design is also innovative. These memory modules not only fully unleash the performance required by overclocking gamers but also introduce a new, stylish aesthetic, meeting both performance and fashion demands.

The T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 now comes in a new diamond rose variant, featuring a sandblasted metal texture heat spreader adorned with the T-FORCE logo. It makes a stunning debut among the diverse range of memory options. Meanwhile, the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 launches in white, with a snow-white sandblasted heat spreader and dual light bars, carefully selected to showcase a multi-layered optical design. This creates an immersive soft-white RGB aurora effect. The T-FORCE XTREEM series supports overclocking technology on both Intel and AMD platforms, offering one-click overclocking with dual-mode modules that fully unleash peak performance. While TEAMGROUP continues to develop high-spec products, it also remains attuned to market trends, offering a variety of vibrant design choices to provide the best memory solutions for gamers.

TEAMGROUP continues collaborating with motherboard manufacturers such as ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, GIGABYTE, and MSI, validating compatibility with each motherboard’s QVL. TEAMGROUP also uses its patented IC verification technology to ensure the quality of the memory modules, carefully selecting the best chips to deliver the ultimate and most stable products for global gamers. Stay tuned to TEAMGROUP’s official channels for the latest product releases and sales information.

