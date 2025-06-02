TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Wins 2025 Best Choice Sustainable Tech Special Award

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. has once again demonstrated its commitment to “sustainable innovation,” successfully merging eco-friendly values with high-performance technology. Its gaming brand, T-FORCE, announces that the DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 gaming memory has won the 2025 Best Choice Award – Sustainable Tech Special Award, becoming the first memory module brand to receive this honor. In recognition of this achievement, TEAMGROUP’s Chairman was invited to attend the award ceremony and personally received the award from the President, marking a moment of national prestige and affirming the company’s leadership in green transformation. At COMPUTEX, TEAMGROUP presents under the theme “Dominate Gaming, Ignite AI,” showcasing top-tier performance in the AI era and pioneering a new chapter in green transformation for gaming memory.

As the industry’s first RGB lighting overclocking memory module made with eco-friendly materials, the T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 embodies green aesthetics and sustainable practices throughout production. The light guide bar is made from 100% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic, and the heat spreader uses 80% recycled aluminum, achieving up to a 73% reduction in carbon emissions. Available in 5600, 6000, and 6400 MHz frequencies, it supports both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO one-click overclocking technologies, passing stringent testing to ensure optimal compatibility and stability. It is equipped with TEAMGROUP’s exclusive, high-quality IC grading technology and an innovative circuit structure design, minimizing power consumption and heat generation for smooth, high-performance gaming with environmental responsibility.

The launch of the T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 represents TEAMGROUP’s green declaration for the future of gaming, reinforcing the commitment to sustainability amid the rising trends in AI-driven gaming and reflecting its core spirit of innovation. By integrating performance with eco-conscious design, TEAMGROUP aims to create products that combine technical excellence and environmental value, inviting global gamers to join in building a smarter and more sustainable gaming future.

