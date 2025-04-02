TEAMGROUP T-CREATE P31 Portable SSD Wins the 2025 iF Design Award

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory solutions, proudly announces that its creator-focused brand, T-CREATE, has been honored with the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 for the CinemaPr P31 Portable SSD. Designed specifically for camera crew and filmmakers, the CinemaPr P31 embodies an artistic design while supporting comprehensive media storage formats, real-time recording and storage capabilities, as well as high-speed data transfer. Powered by multiple patented technologies, its exquisite and compact palm-size design symbolizes a key to imagination, unlocking a world of infinite inspiration.

The iF DESIGN AWARD, often referred to as the “Academy Awards” of the design industry, is one of the world’s most prestigious design honors. Each year, it attracts top-tier submissions globally, which will be evaluated by a panel of expert judges based on five key criteria: function, idea, form, differentiation, and sustainability. This year, sustainability has become a core focus of the evaluation process. Standing out among over 10,000 entries from 66 countries, the CinemaPr P31 Portable SSD was recognized for its innovative design and exceptional performance, reaffirming TEAMGROUP as the leader of design innovation.

The logo of CinemaPr draws inspiration from the concept of “pixels,” featuring a 9-square grid with a single red-accented square, symbolizing the “REC” button in filmmaking. This design reflects the core philosophy of instantly capturing, storing, and editing every precious frame, empowering creators to produce cinematic masterpieces. The CinemaPr P31 introduces an exclusive 12-screw-hole design (compatible with standard 1/4-inch screws), integrating Taiwanese patented technologyand accessory screw kits for seamless camera cage installation, allowing flexible adaptation across diverse scenarios with multi-directional mounting capability. Weighing only 97g, the CinemaPr P31 is lightweight and highly portable while supporting 2,000 MB/s high-speed Type-C transfers and up to 4TB of storage space, perfectly meeting the needs of professional film shooting and video production. Manufactured from aluminum alloy using 5-axis high-precision CNC machining, the CinemaPr P31 also incorporates graphene-based cooling technologyto ensure IP67-rated durability and efficient heat dissipation, delivering both elegance and reliability. Additionally, its low-carbon packaging is made from over 95% paper-based materials, reinforcing TEAMGROUP’s commitment to sustainability. Looking ahead, TEAMGROUP will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and design, solidifying its influence in the global design landscape.

