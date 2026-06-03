TEAMGROUP Shows T-CREATE most popular product lines at COMPUTEX 2026

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T-CREATE, TEAMGROUP‘s creator brand known for high-capacity and highly stable solutions, will spotlight cutting-edge technologies tailored for generative AI, high-performance computing, and professional content creation. Key highlights include the award-winning T-CREATE EXPERT P35S External SSD (One-Click Data Destruction), recipient of the COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award and multiple prestigious international honors. The groundbreaking solutions highlight TEAMGROUP’s innovation momentum and technological leadership on the global stage.

The T-CREATE EXPERT AI LPCAMM2 Memory features a replaceable LPCAMM2 module design, delivering a flexible and upgradeable memory architecture for next-generation workstation laptops. Supporting up to 64GB per module, it delivers transfer speeds of up to 8533 MT/s while operating at a low voltage of just 1.05V. The module also incorporates TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene cooling technology to ensure stable operation during extended use. Designed for evolving AI computing and professional creative applications, the T-CREATE EXPERT AI LPCAMM2 provides an ideal combination of high performance, low power consumption, and modular memory expandability.

The T-CREATE EXPERT AI 4R CUDIMM Desktop Memory adopts a 4-Rank CUDIMM architecture, supporting an ultra-high capacity of up to 128GB per module and enabling easy expansion to 256GB with two slots. Designed to meet the intensive demands of AI development, advanced visual content creation, and data-intensive computing, it provides the memory capacity required for complex professional workloads. The module offers specifications of up to 8000 MT/s at 1.1V. It also features an exclusive perforated convection cooling design for enhanced thermal dissipation and ensuring long-term stability under high workloads. Purpose-built for professional creators, the T-CREATE EXPERT AI 4R CUDIMM showcases T-CREATE’s design expertise in delivering high-performance memory solutions tailored for next-generation applications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

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