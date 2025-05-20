TEAMGROUP Showcases Groundbreaking Innovation at COMPUTEX 2025

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory and storage solutions, is set to make a power presence at COMPUTEX 2025. From May 20 to 23, the company will exhibit at Booth J0617a, Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, under the theme “Dominate Gaming, Ignite AI.” At this year’s show, TEAMGROUP will unveil a full spectrum of advanced memory and storage solutions designed for AI computing, content creation, gaming, and enterprise applications. The showcase reflects the company’s strong technological expertise and in-depth insight into future computing trends. With a spotlight on AI-driven innovation and high-performance applications, TEAMGROUP is poised to lead the next era of intelligent computing. At COMPUTEX 2025, TEAMGROUP will focus on three key application areas: AI Computing Solutions, T-FORCE Gaming Powerhouse, and Portable Storage and Data Security Design. Award-winning products, including winners of the COMPUTEX 2025 Best Choice Award and several international awards, will also be featured. The innovative solutions will undoubtedly demonstrate TEAMGROUP’s continued leadership in advancing storage technology.

AI Computing Solutions: Empowerment x Precision

In response to the growing demand for generative AI and high-performance computing, TEAMGROUP is introducing a robust portfolio of memory and enterprise storage solutions tailored to two core application scenarios: AI workstations and AI PCs. Designed to support AI training, model inference, and computational workloads, TEAMGROUP’s products enable users to build comprehensive and efficient AI computing platforms.

T-CREATE MASTER Ai I5U U.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD – TEAMGROUP’s first enterprise-grade SSD with a U.2 PCIe 5.0 interface designed specifically for cloud infrastructure and database applications. With a maximum capacity of up to 64TB, it is designed to handle the intensive data processing requirements of large language models and edge computing. Combining ultra-fast PCIe Gen5 speeds with enterprise-grade endurance, the I5U delivers the high-speed reliability required in today’s data-driven era.

T-CREATE MASTER DDR5 Ai Workstation Memory – Designed for AI training and data analysis, this memory supports up to 64GB per module for a total memory capacity of 512GB. It incorporates TEAMGROUP’s patented IC classification and verification technology and an integrated thermal dissipation design for enhanced stability. Honored with Japan’s Good Design Award 2024 and the 2025 Taiwan Excellence Award, this module solidifies TEAMGROUP’s competitive edge in high-performance computing and professional creative solutions.

T-CREATE EXPERT CKD DDR5 Ai Memory Module – Tailored for AI PCs and AI creators. A single module offers up to 64GB with a total memory capacity of 256GB. Incorporating Client Clock Driver (CKD) technology with speeds up to 7200MHz, it also includes a 10-layer PCB to minimize signal interference. Ideal for intensive creative workflows such as image generation, video editing, and 3D modeling, it provides a stable platform for multitasking and AI model training.

T-FORCE Gaming Powerhouse: Peak Performance x Overclocking Power

T-FORCE is redefining gaming with advanced overclocking technologies and high-capacity modules, unlocking the full potential of next-gen memory and storage to deliver peak performance across gaming and professional applications. Engineered to provide the ultimate user experience, T-FORCE empowers gamers worldwide to dominate the competitive scene with elite-level performance.

T-FORCE XTREEM CKD DDR5 and XTREEM ARGB CKD DDR5 Memory Modules – Featuring Client Clock Driver (CKD) technology across the entire series, these modules deliver overclocking speeds of up to 10,200MHz. Each module supports up to 64GB, with a total capacity scaling to 256GB, making it ideal for AAA gaming, streaming, and multitasking workloads. The modules are equipped with 2mm premium aluminum alloy heat sinks that form a comprehensive thermal dissipation solution for a stable and immersive gaming and streaming experience.

T-FORCE ME PRO PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD – Powered by the SM2508 controller chip built on a state-of-the-art 6nm EUV process, the SSD features an 8-channel NAND architecture and delivers astonishing read speeds of up to 14,000MB/s. This significantly improves game load times and application launch speeds. Designed for laptops, desktops and workstations, it strikes an ideal balance between low power consumption and high performance. The drive also incorporates advanced thermal management for optimal temperature control and long-term operational stability and durability.

Portable Storage and Data Security Design: Smart Backup x Data Protection

In response to the growing needs for mobile content creation, data security, and ESG initiatives, TEAMGROUP is introducing a range of external solid-state drives (SSDs). These innovative solutions incorporate smart backup functionality, advanced data protection, and eco-friendly design – offering reliable and comprehensive storage options tailored for professionals and creators on the go:

T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD – As the world’s first external SSD with Apple Find My support, the T-CREATE EXPERT P34F can be seamlessly paired with Apple mobile devices for precise location tracking via the Find My app. It also features a low-decibel alert function to help users quickly locate misplaced devices by sound. This solution significantly reduces the risk of loss while providing secure and reliable portable data protection.

T-CREATE EXPERT P35S Destroyed Portable SSD – Focused on providing innovative comprehensive data protection solutions, TEAMGROUP is introducing the industry’s first external SSD that features one-click data destruction. Designed for end-users who carry highly confidential documents, the SSD prevents data breaches and ensures that personal and confidential information remains protected under all circumstances.

T-CREATE CinemaPr P36D Docking External SSD – Designed for short-form video creators, the T-CREATE CinemaPr P36D supports real-time recording and storage to efficiently capture every critical frame. It features four 1/4-inch screw mounts for easy attachment to accessories, as well as one HDMI port and four USB-C ports to support simultaneous connections to monitors, microphones, and other peripherals for streamlined workflows. The SSD also includes a modular board that supports magnetic power bank mounting, cable organization, and cold shoe expansion, offering a complete peripheral integration solution. Whether for immediate storage or backup of large video files, the P36D is built to meet the demands of professional video production.

TEAMGROUP PD20 ECO OCEAN External SSD – TEAMGROUP has long been committed to environmental sustainability and actively incorporates eco-conscious principles such as carbon reduction, recyclability, and sustainability into its product development. The PD20 ECO OCEAN External SSD is the industry’s first external SSD made from recycled ocean waste, including discarded fishing nets, PET bottles, and polystyrene foam. This innovative use of reclaimed ocean materials reflects TEAMGROUP’s commitment to ocean-friendly practices and its corporate responsibility to promote material reuse.

TEAMGROUP APEX SD7.1 MicroSD Express Card – Powered by next-generation microSD Express technology, the APEX SD7.1 MicroSD Express delivers a significant upgrade in data transfer performance. Designed for broad compatibility, it provides seamless high-speed storage for the Nintendo Switch™ 2, as well as various handheld and mobile devices. With reading speeds of up to 800MB/s, it’s up to eight times faster than conventional UHS-I cards (which max out at 100MB/s), giving gamers an ultimate performance experience across platforms.

Global Recognition x Elevated Innovation

TEAMGROUP continues to push the boundaries of design and technology, earning prestigious international accolades such as the iF DESIGN AWARD, Red Dot Design Award, and Taiwan Excellence Award. At COMPUTEX 2025, TEAMGROUP is proud to present two flagship products recognized by the Best Choice (BC) Awards:

2025 BC Award (Sustainable Tech Special Award) – T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory: As Taiwan’s first eco-friendly gaming memory to receive this award, it sets a new industry benchmark by uniting exceptional performance with sustainable innovation. Crafted using 80% recycled aluminum for its heat spreader and 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic for its RGB light bar, this groundbreaking module represents a new era of memory design, delivering uncompromising gaming performance while upholding environmental responsibility and enhancing the user experience.

2025 BC Award (Category Award) – TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL P250Q One-Click Data Destruction SSD: Integrates one-click data destruction, data authentication, advanced shock resistance, and durability design, it meets the stringent demands of industrial-grade data security and long-term operation.

Charting the Future Together

As high-speed computing and intelligent technologies continue to thrive, TEAMGROUP stays at the forefront with cutting-edge memory and storage solutions designed for the AI and gaming era. Backed by robust R&D, visionary innovation, and a firm commitment to sustainability, TEAMGROUP is shaping the future of performance. Visit us at Booth J0617a, Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center during COMPUTEX 2025, witness the next chapter in intelligent computing and unparalleled performance.

