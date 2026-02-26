TEAMGROUP Showcases Critical Technologies and Trusted Security Solutions at Embedded World 2026

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. announced its strong return to Embedded World 2026, one of the world’s premier events for embedded technologies, following its Embedded Award-winning presence at last year’s exhibition. Building on this momentum, TEAMGROUP will focus on two core themes, “Edge to Action” and “Military”, highlighting AI-driven intelligent applications alongside mission-critical data security solutions for highly sensitive environments.

The showcase will feature a comprehensive portfolio spanning high-performance embedded storage and military-grade physical destruction technologies, demonstrating TEAMGROUP’s continued commitment to advancing efficiency, stability, and security across industrial and defense-related sectors while delivering end-to-end solutions that seamlessly connect edge computing with real-world deployment.

Embedded World 2026 will take place from March 10 – 12 at the NürnbergMesse Convention Center in Nuremberg, Germany. TEAMGROUP cordially invites visitors to Hall 3 / Booth 3-349 to explore its latest embedded breakthroughs designed to enable more precise, trusted, and secure intelligent applications.

Industrial-Grade SSDs

As data confidentiality becomes increasingly critical, TEAMGROUP introduces the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL P250Q-M80 One-Click Data Destruction SSD for high-security applications such as national defense and AI training environments. The SSD features a patented independent destruction circuit that enables both logical data erasure and physical destruction. An integrated power-loss continuation mechanism ensures the destruction process is fully executed even during unexpected power interruptions, reinforcing data protection standards for security-critical deployments.

In industrial settings facing large-scale data processing and extreme operating conditions, storage durability and data security are essential. TEAMGROUP provides a complete lineup of PCIe Gen5 x4 industrial storage solutions. The TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL R252 (U.2 NVMe SSD), engineered for industrial and server applications, delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,000 / 10,000 MB/s, offering exceptional performance and high capacity to support data-intensive workloads and stable operation in harsh environments.

To address diversified deployments across modern data centers and edge computingscenarios, the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL R253 (EDSFF E3.S NVMe SSD) is positioned as a high-capacity enterprise-grade SSD with advanced data security design, making it ideal for AI computing, real-time analytics, and critical infrastructure applications. Meanwhile, the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL R251 (EDSFF E1.S NVMe SSD), featuring a compact form factor optimized for 1U servers, enhances thermal efficiency and space utilization. Certified to MIL-STD vibration resistance standards, it ensures long-term system resilience under high-density operating conditions.

Industrial-Grade Memory Modules

Spanning from mainstream industrial control to AI computing environments, TEAMGROUP offers a broad portfolio of high-performance industrial memory solutions. The TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL DDR4 U-DIMM and SO-DIMM are purpose-built for industrial and IoT applications. Featuring TEAMGROUP’s patented graphene heat dissipation technology, these modules ensure stable data access and long-term durability under extreme temperatures and harsh operating conditions.

As performance requirements continue to rise in high-end industrial platforms and AI workloads, the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL DDR5 CU-DIMM and CSO-DIMM deliver data transfer speeds of up to 7200 MHz, combined with a high-availability design. The advanced R-DIMM variant further enhances signal integrity through registered buffering and integrates ECC error detection and correction, significantly improving data accuracy and long-term system reliability.

For next-generation compute-intensive platforms, the TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL LPDDR5X CAMM2 is built to the latest JEDEC standards, offering high bandwidth and low latency. Its low-profile compression connector design optimizes space utilization and enables flexible system configurations, making it well-suited for high-density, heavy-workload scenarios while sustaining system stability.

TEAMGROUP Industrial and IEI Join Forces to Deliver Rugged Solutions for Extreme Environments

At Embedded World 2026, TEAMGROUP Industrial is partnering with IEI Integration Corp., a global leader in industrial computing, to demonstrate solutions centered on the convergence of industrial-grade memory and storage technologies with edge computing platforms. IEI has recently focused on advancing AIoT and edge computing hardware technologies, backed by its strong system performance and software-hardware integration capabilities to excel in smart manufacturing, machine vision, and other demanding applications.

TEAMGROUP Industrial will exhibit at the IEI booth (Hall 3 / 3-359) along with IEI’s flagship GAIA Series Edge AI Servers, focusing on data security and high-performance computing solutions. Featured products include the P250Q-M80 One-Click Data Destruction SSD, WORM and Hidden industrial memory cards, and memory modules equipped with patented graphene thermal technology, underscoring robust data protection for defense, critical infrastructure, and high-security sectors.

In parallel, IEI will present its new-generation MCS-DB001 maritime embedded platform at the TEAMGROUP booth (Hall 3 / 3-349). The platform is configured with TEAMGROUP wide-temperature industrial DDR5 memory, 2.5-inch SATA III SSDs, and M.2 NVMe SSDs, demonstrating an integrated solution designed for maritime, transportation, and other harsh environments. Through cross-booth presentations, both companies highlight their deep expertise in hardware-software integration and deliver ruggedized solutions tailored for extreme operating conditions.

TEAMGROUP continues to advance industrial storage innovation, providing embedded storage solutions that support the evolving demands of AI-driven computing. At Embedded World 2026, TEAMGROUP will spotlight intelligent application efficiency and data security, working closely with industry partners to bring a diverse range of smart applications to edge computing, defense, and maritime sectors. TEAMGROUP welcomes visitors to Hall 3 / Booth 3-349 to discover how industrial storage technologies enable secure data protection and high-efficiency data access for real-time operations.

