TEAMGROUP Secures Four Wins at the 2025 Red Dot Design Awards

Team Group Inc., a global leader in memory and storage solutions, proudly announces that four of its innovative products across its three sub-brands have won the 2025 Red Dot Award for Product Design. The award-winning entries include the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desk External SSD, TEAMGROUP PD20 Mini External SSD, and the PD20M Mag Portable SSD. These accolades reaffirm TEAMGROUP’s unwavering commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and thoughtful design, further strengthening its influential position in the global high-performance storage and design aesthetics landscape.

The Red Dot Design Award, one of the most prestigious design competitions globally, spans nearly 70 years and attracts over 10,000 entries from more than 60 countriesannually. Judged by a panel of international design experts, the award honors outstanding designs based on multiple criteria, including functionality, aesthetic appeal, usability, and sustainability. TEAMGROUP has emerged from the large pool of submissions, earning top-tier international recognition and demonstrating its significant achievements and brand value.

The T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, designed for gaming enthusiasts, features innovative dual-piece light pipe and a multi-layer optical design that creates a mesmerizing aurora-like lighting effect, delivering an immersive visual experience. Built with a 10-layer interference-resistant PCB and carefully selected high-quality ICs, it incorporates patented validation technology and an exclusive patented circuit structure. These advancements effectively reduce power consumption and heat generation, providing exceptional stability for both overclocking and extended sessions. Fully compatible with major lighting control software, it empowers users to effortlessly build personalized, dazzling RGB systems. Engineered for creators, the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desk External SSD comes in massive 8TB and 16TB capacities and supports 4K 120fps RAW video formats. Featuring a USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 Type-C interface, it delivers ultra-fast transfer speeds of up to 1,800 MB/s. The device incorporates aluminum and graphene thermal materials for efficient heat dissipation while embodying the minimalist aesthetics of the T-CREATE series, meeting creators’ dual needs for speed and quality.

TEAMGROUP’s PD20 and PD20M External SSDs redefine portable storage with their ultra-compact design and high-speed data transfer capabilities. Weighing just 22 grams, the PD20 Mini External SSD is equipped with a USB Type-C interface and delivers transfer speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, making it the perfect companion for laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Its sleek, streamlined design includes a practical hanging hole, allowing easy portability and making it the perfect companion for business professionals on the go.

The PD20M Mag Portable SSD is the world’s first external SSD compatible with MagSafe. Protected by patents for its magnetic storage structure, it offers over 800g of magnetic force, ensuring a secure attachment to iPhone 15 Promodels. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 interface, it supports transfer speeds of up to 20 Gbps and is compatible with macOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS, and Thunderbolt interfaces, enabling fast and seamless data transfer across multiple platforms. With its compact and elegant design, the PD20M Mag seamlessly blends premium aesthetics with portability, crafted as the perfect storage companion for everyday users.

Both products in the PD20 series feature sustainable paper packaging, reflecting TEAMGROUP’s commitment to sustainability. Leveraging technological leadership and brand strength, TEAMGROUP remains committed to its core values of quality and innovation, deepening its market presence, and further solidifying its global influence.

