TEAMGROUP Releases the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD

TEAMGROUP has announced the T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD, providing professional photographers, movie creators, and users of smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with fast and reliable expanded storage, perfect for capturing breathtaking content. For digital creations, this top-of-the-line portable storage device is your best choice.

The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD utilizes patent-pending technology and designs, featuring proprietary, first-of-their-kind 12 1/4″ screw holes and a bundled screw set that fits all 1/4″ screw hole cages. Whether on a cage for a cinema camera, digital SLR camera, or an iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, the CinemaPr P31 can be installed multi-directionally and is suitable for a variety of situations. Its flexibility makes expansion and setup a breeze. Compact and weighing only 110 g, this lightweight and easy-to-carry external SSD can be installed on photography and video equipment effortlessly.

The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD supports data transfer over the Type-C interface for any professional cameras. Whether recording or filming at 6K or 8K resolution, the data can be transmitted through a high-speed Type-C interface. With a large storage size of up to 4TB, it is enough to store 960 minutes of 4K 60 fps videos. The CinemaPr P31 is compatible with a wide range of video formats, such as RAW, ProRes, and ProRes RAW, and can handle the storage of massive video files, which can be viewed and adjusted in real time.

With the rise of the creator market, TEAMGROUP is committed to meeting the needs of digital content creation with its T-CREATE CinemaPr series and will continue to introduce more diversified products for creators to express their creativity to the fullest extent. The newly released T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD not only displays an innovative design but also demonstrates TEAMGROUP’s commitment to eco-friendly packaging. After many experiments and design refinements, the proportion of plastic in the packaging has been significantly reduced in favor of paper, now constituting over 95% of the packaging. TEAMGROUP will continue to take steps in creating more eco-friendly products while delivering fantastic storage solutions to creators. T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 is expected to be available in Q1 of 2024. Please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP’s official website and social media channels.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

