TEAMGROUP Releases the M.2 PCIe Gen 4 2230 SSD for Mini Industrial PCs and Handheld Embedded Platforms

TEAMGROUP releases the brand new P845-M30 SSD, designed for the M.2 2230 form factor and PCIe Gen 4 interface. This compact, high-performance SSD is suitable for mini industrial PCs, handheld embedded applications, and AIoT-related tasks.

The P845-M30 comes with 112 layers of high-quality 3D NAND flash memory and uses page mapping technology to reduce its block P/E cycling frequency, extending its lifespan, and increasing its random access speeds. It is available in capacities ranging from 256GB to 1TB and measures only 30mm in length. In addition, its support of the PCIe Gen 4 interface allows it to provide high-speed transfers with low power consumption. The P845-M30 can upgrade your device’s performance without taking up space, making it the ideal SSD solution for mini industrial computers, which require a small form factor and large capacities.

In order to meet the needs of industrial applications, the new high-performance and compact SSD P845-M30 is designed to operate normally in a wide temperature range from -40°C to 85°C. It features multiple proprietary technologies. These include patented cooling solutions, such as an ultra-thin graphene heat sink and an exclusive temperature throttling technology, which can extend speed throttling time due to high temperatures and ensure the stability of the SSD. Furthermore, the P845-M30 utilizes underfill technology and conformal coating to enhance its durability and reliability, making it suitable for the demanding applications of industrial as well as rugged PCs.

TEAMGROUP’s industrial control product brand, TEAM INDUSTRIAL, is devoted to “T.R.U.S.T.,” and its core philosophy is to provide reliable, highly stable, and high-performance products. The company will continue to develop diverse and innovative industrial control technologies and solutions in response to the changing landscape and needs of the industrial storage market.

