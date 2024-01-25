TEAMGROUP Releases T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD with Multi-Core and Power-Efficient Design

- Advertisement - -

T-FORCE, the gaming brand of Team Group Inc., announced the release of the new generation of Gen 5 SSDs, the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSDs. This much-anticipated SSD is powered by InnoGrit’s newest 12nm, multi-core, and low-wattage IG5666 controller, equipped with a patented ultra-thin graphene heat sink and has read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s. Supported by smart cooling and state-of-the-art error correction technologies, the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD provides gamers with the next level of peak performance.

The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD features InnoGrit’s latest 12nm, IG5666 controller, which has multiple cores and low power consumption. The SSD’s read speed maxes out at 14,000 MB/s, and equipped with an enhanced controller feature called Security Isolation that utilizes isolation technology to protect data from external attacks, providing a reliable, multi-faceted defense. The GE PRO SSD also supports smart power management and thermal regulation technology, which detects different workload conditions through internal temperature sensing and automatically adjusts the power management mode to prevent overheating. The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD enhances data transfer accuracy by correcting data errors with the brand new 4K LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check Code) technology. It also supports TEAMGROUP’s patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software, allowing gamers to monitor the health and performance of the SSD at any time.

To protect the environment and promote sustainability, the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSDs are produced with RoHs-compliant materials that are halogen-free and lead-free, and the packaging is made of recyclable materials. The T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD will be available for pre-order through Amazon and Newegg in North America and via Amazon Japan on February 9, 2024. Be the first to experience its dazzling speed!

