TEAMGROUP Releases T-FORCE CARDEA Z540 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD with Gen5’s Redefining SSD Speed

With the releases of the latest generation of Intel and AMD platforms, the era of PCIe 5.0 SSD has officially arrived. TEAMGROUP today has launched the T-FORCE CARDEA Z540 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD. Developed with outstanding technological expertise, it is the SSD gamers of all kinds have been waiting for. Now it’s ready to lead the consumer SSD market into the new era of Gen5. The Z540 PCIe 5.0 SSD uses the latest PCIe Gen 5 x 4 interface and supports the latest NVMe 2.0 protocol, allowing it to reach read and write speeds of up to 12,000MB/s and 10,000MB/s respectively, nearly double the theoretical speed limit of PCIe 4.0. Possessing cutting-edge specifications, Z540 SSD brings gamers an unprecedented, next-generation gaming experience.

The T-FORCE CARDEA Z540 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD is equipped with an exclusive ultra-thin graphene heat spreader that combines multiple patented[1] technologies. It’s made of 100% recyclable graphene material and utilizes the advantages of hexagonal honeycomb lattice structures to rapidly and evenly disperse heat horizontally, providing Z540 SSD with top-notch cooling. The Z540’s ultra-thin graphene heat spreader is less than 1mm thick and is compatible with various PCIe 5.0 motherboard heatsinks. Based on T-FORCE LAB’s internal testing, the operating temperature of Z540 SSD combining motherboard heatsink and graphene heat spreader is 3–5°C lower than the temperature with only motherboard heatsinks[2]. Moreover, CARDEA Z540 uses the latest intelligent thermal regulation technology with built-in temperature sensing to automatically adjust performance and prevent overheating. T-FORCE LAB has created numerous temperature solutions for the Z540 SSD to not only enhance and protect data integrity of the SSD but also maintain good operating temperatures at high speeds, extending the lifespan of the SSD.

Z540 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD supports TEAMGROUP’s patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software[3], allowing users to easily track the health and performance of the SSD. With a 5-year warranty provided by TEAMGROUP, gamers can fully enjoy the powerful speeds of Gen5 without any worries. The first batch of T-FORCE CARDEA Z540 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD will be available in the 2TB capacity and be sold worldwide in Q2, 2023. To get a first glimpse of the latest generation SSD, please stay tuned to TEAMGROUP’s official sales channels.

