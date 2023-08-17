TEAMGROUP Releases High-Performing Industrial Ultra-Wide Temperature Product Series

- Advertisement - -

TEAMGROUP announced the launch of its industrial ultra-wide temperature products series that can withstand operating temperatures of up to 105° Celsius, outperforming the standard industrial-wide temperature range. It includes PCIe Gen 3 M.2 SSDs, DDR4 U-DIMM/SO-DIMM and DDR5 U-DIMM/SO-DIMM memory modules, and microSD memory cards. The 105° operating temperature PCIe M.2 SSDs have been granted Taiwan Utility Model Patent (No. M644258).

All products in the ultra-wide temperature series under TEAMGROUP’s industrial product line have passed the ISO-16750 Road Vehicles – 5.1.2 High-Temperature and AEC-Q104 Temperature Cycling tests. Both of these standards are widely used in the verification of automotive electronic components. The AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) is a group jointly established by major automobile manufacturers and major component manufacturers, with the main purpose of standardizing the reliability and certification standards for automotive electronic components.

With the increasing share of electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, the booming development of in-vehicle entertainment and vehicle monitoring products, and the application of fan less industrial embedded computers in industrial products, there is a growing demand for storage products that can operate reliably under extreme temperatures in the industrial market. The TEAMGROUP industrial product business unit states, “Our ultra-wide temperature product series is designed to address this demand and provide superior performance, reliability, and durability.” TEAMGROUP always strives for innovation in the development of diverse wide temperature technologies so that customers can overcome any heating issues in harsh operating environments and enjoy superior storage performance. TEAMGROUP will continue to create the most reliable industrial storage solutions in response to the changing landscape and needs of the industrial storage market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

