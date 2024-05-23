TEAMGROUP Launches Three All-In-One CPU Liquid Coolers from the T-Force Siren Series

- Advertisement -

Team Group Inc. announced the launch of three AIO CPU liquid coolers – the T-FORCE SIREN DP360 ARGB, GA360M ARGB, and GA240M ARGB AIO CPU Liquid Coolers. With a revolutionary magnetic design on the water block, users can effortlessly attach either an LCD or ARGB module, complemented by a pre-installed fan lock on the radiator for added convenience. Compatible with the latest Intel LGA 1200/1700 sockets and AMD AM4 and AM5 platforms, the coolers empower users to harness the full potential of dual-platform processors. Combining powerful performance with striking aesthetics, these coolers redefine heat dissipation standards.

The T-FORCE SIREN DP360 ARGB utilizes Asetek’s 8th module, featuring a six-wire, three-phase motor for exceptional liquid cooling performance. Its 30 mm thick aluminum radiator, combined with a pre-installed high-pressure ARGB PWM fan, significantly enhances cooling efficiency with the increased surface area. The DP360 ARGB offers fast and convenient installation, with two options available: with or without a magnetic LCD Display module on the water block. With the specially developed T-FORCE software, users can unleash their creativity, customizing high-resolution images up to 480 x 480 and displaying vibrant visuals with 16.8 million colors. Showcasing personalized GIF animations and real-time hardware monitoring to guarantee an elevated gaming experience.

The T-FORCE SIREN GA360M ARGB and GA240M ARGB AIO CPU Liquid Coolers feature 360 mm and 240 mm radiators, respectively. Each model comes pre-installed with three and two 12 cm ARGB PWM high-pressure fans, respectively, ensuring efficient installation and minimizing the risk of errors. Both featuring Asetek’s pump solution, fans, and pumps combined to provide dual efficiency for optimal cooling. Gaming enthusiasts can choose models with or without ARGB magnetic water block cover while enjoying compatibility with various lighting controllers. Crafted from precision-engineered and highly durable aluminum components, these coolers offer exceptional heat dissipation performance, allowing gamers to customize their ARGB gaming style while enjoying best-in-class water cooling efficiency.

The T-FORCE SIREN DP360 ARGB, GA360M ARGB, and GA240M ARGB AIO CPU Liquid Coolers, introduced by Team Group Inc.’s gaming brand T-FORCE, are manufactured in a lead-free, eco-friendly environment. The coolers comply with RoHS environmental standards and have also adopted recyclable packaging materials to support global sustainable development efforts, while embodying corporate responsibility. The products will debut in Q3 2024, with sales starting on major platforms such as Amazon and Newegg in North America.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

