TEAMGROUP Launches the X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 FLASH DRIVE Designed For Business Professionals

Team Group Inc., the global leading provider of premium storage solutions, has been dedicated to the development of diverse storage solutions, providing high-quality and versatile products to meet the needs of consumers. TEAMGROUP proudly unveils the X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 Flash Drive with enhanced transfer speed and storage capacity. With black panther-like, ultra-fast specifications, it delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/sand offers a substantial storage capacity of 1 TB. The sleek obsidian black design captures the perfect professional look. Compact in size yet capable of holding vast amounts of data, the X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 underscores TEAMGROUP’s commitment to providing professional and sophisticated storage solutions.

The TEAMGROUP X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 Flash Drive offers transfer speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. It supports both Type-C and Type-A interfaces for broad compatibility with desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones for enhanced convenience. Designed with the storage needs of business professionals in mind, it offers a substantial 1 TB capacity. The product features a black sandblasted aluminum alloy finish that significantly enhances its aesthetic appeal to match professional sophistication. Measuring just 6.3 cm, the X1 MAX is highly portable for instant use when traveling or working with data on the go. Designed to meet various data and multimedia storage needs, the X1 MAX provides consumers with a practical and stylish storage solution.

The TEAMGROUP X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 Flash Drive is backed by a comprehensive five-year warranty and ensures rigorous quality control for consumer peace of mind. The worldwide debut of the TEAMGROUP X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 Flash Drive is scheduled for early July in North America and will be available on Amazon and Newegg.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

