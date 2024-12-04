Thursday, December 5, 2024
TEAMGROUP Launches The T-FORCE XTREEM CKD DDR5 Desktop Memory

By NCN News Network
Team Group Inc.’s gaming brand T-FORCE launched the highly anticipated XTREEM CKD DDR5 8800 2x24GB Desktop Memory, designed with advanced Client Clock Driver (CKD) technology to enhance data transfer stability. With overclocking capabilities reaching up to 9600 MHz, this memory module redefines overclocking potential with the groundbreaking CUDIMM platform, delivering exceptional performance and setting new industry milestones.

In close collaboration with leading motherboard manufacturers, the T-FORCE XTREEM CKD DDR5 is designed for stability at an exclusive frequencyof 9600 MHzon 2 DIMM motherboards. Featuring a premium 2mm-thick aluminum alloy heat spreader and high thermal conductivity silicone, it significantly improves heat dissipation by 10%. Its CNC cutting technology, matte sandblasting, and black anodizing processes create a refined, understated aesthetic. Paired with the iconic T-FORCE logo, it offers gamers a product combining high performance and premium design. Utilizing patented IC classification and verification technology, the module integrates a power management chip for stable power consumption. It also supports on-die ECC for error detection and correction, ensuring exceptional system stability.

In addition, T-FORCE LAB has demonstrated the capabilities of XTREEM CKD DDR5 by achieving an impressive DDR5-10666 MHz overclocking speed. This record-breaking result was achieved using an ASROCK Z890 OCF motherboard, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265K processor, and SIREN GA360 AIO liquid cooler, showcasing the module’s ability to reach unprecedented speeds effortlessly.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TEAMGROUP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com

